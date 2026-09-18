Russian Attack on Balakliia Leaves Two Dead and Homes Damaged in Kharkiv Region

Details of the Attack and Its Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the northeastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia on Friday, killing two people and wounding two, the head of the city's military administration said.

Damage to Property

Vitali Karabanov, writing on Telegram, said the attack had triggered a fire in one of the city's suburbs. Private homes had been damaged.

Background of Balakliia in the Conflict

Occupation and Liberation

Balakliia, located in Kharkiv region, was captured by Russian forces in the early weeks of Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour, but retaken by Ukrainian troops in a large counteroffensive later in the year.

Stance on Civilian Targets

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; editing by David Gaffen)