GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fourth sanctioned LNG tanker, Christophe De Margerie, at Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image showcases the Christophe De Margerie tanker docking at Russia's Arctic LNG 2, highlighting ongoing LNG export challenges amidst U.S. sanctions.
Headlines

Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Ukraine Russia Conflict security

Russian Attack on Balakliia Leaves Two Dead and Homes Damaged in Kharkiv Region

Details of the Attack and Its Aftermath

Casualties and Immediate Impact

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the northeastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia on Friday, killing two people and wounding two, the head of the city's military administration said.

Damage to Property

Vitali Karabanov, writing on Telegram, said the attack had triggered a fire in one of the city's suburbs. Private homes had been damaged.

Background of Balakliia in the Conflict

Occupation and Liberation

Balakliia, located in Kharkiv region, was captured by Russian forces in the early weeks of Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour, but retaken by Ukrainian troops in a large counteroffensive later in the year.

Stance on Civilian Targets

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack underscores continuing threats to civilian areas in eastern Ukraine, exacerbating a sharp rise in civilian casualties nationwide (e.g. 437 killed in July 2026). (ukraine.ohchr.org)
  • Balakliia remains a strategically contested location—previously occupied by Russia in March 2022 and liberated by Ukraine in September 2022 during a major counteroffensive. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians, yet the attack adds to mounting concerns about civilian harm in the conflict’s protracted eastern front. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Balakliia attack?
Two people were killed in the Russian attack on Balakliia.
Were any civilians injured in the Balakliia attack?
Yes, two people were wounded during the attack.
Which part of Ukraine is Balakliia located in?
Balakliia is located in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine.
When was Balakliia retaken by Ukrainian forces?
Balakliia was retaken by Ukrainian forces later in 2022 after being captured earlier in the year.
Did the attack cause property damage in Balakliia?
Yes, the attack caused a fire and damaged private homes in one of the city's suburbs.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

Image for Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says

Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says

Image for Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine

Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine

Image for Widespread sexual violence in Ukraine war, most cases tied to Russia, says UN report

Widespread sexual violence in Ukraine war, most cases tied to Russia, says UN report

Image for Russia labels acclaimed filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'

Russia labels acclaimed filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev a 'foreign agent'

Image for France says Russian hybrid attacks are intensifying

France says Russian hybrid attacks are intensifying

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse
Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse
Image for Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years
Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years
Image for Ceuta border crisis fuels EU's far right despite fall in migrant arrivals, commissioner says
Ceuta border crisis fuels EU's far right despite fall in migrant arrivals, commissioner says
Image for Explainer-How Putin may leverage predictable outcome of Russia's elections
Explainer-How Putin may leverage predictable outcome of Russia's elections
Image for 'Revenge dress' shows Princess Diana's lasting appeal amid royal family war of words
'Revenge dress' shows Princess Diana's lasting appeal amid royal family war of words
Image for Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to form government
Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to form government
Image for Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line
Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line
Image for Azerbaijan rejects reports it pressured France over billionaire's EU sanctions
Azerbaijan rejects reports it pressured France over billionaire's EU sanctions
Image for Russians vote in election that Putin sees as gauge of support for his war
Russians vote in election that Putin sees as gauge of support for his war
Image for South Sudanese migrant jailed in UK for piloting record Channel boat crossing
South Sudanese migrant jailed in UK for piloting record Channel boat crossing
Image for Hungarian gay couple hoping for adoption breakthrough under new PM Magyar
Hungarian gay couple hoping for adoption breakthrough under new PM Magyar
Image for UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment to Good Friday Agreement
UK PM Burnham and Irish PM Martin reaffirm commitment to Good Friday Agreement
View All Headlines Posts