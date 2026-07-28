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Sika raises annual sales-growth outlook after strong first-half performance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sika raises annual sales-growth outlook after strong first-half performance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Finance Corporate Results Construction Earnings Switzerland

Sika Raises Sales Growth Outlook Following Strong First-Half Performance

Strong First-Half Results and Upgraded Outlook

Better-Than-Expected Revenue Performance

July 28 (Reuters) - Swiss construction chemicals maker Sika raised its annual sales-growth outlook on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected first-half revenue, as market-share gains helped it outperform a muted global construction market.

Sales-Growth Outlook Revision

Sika, whose products are used to strengthen and waterproof walls and floors in data centres and other buildings, raised its sales-growth full-year outlook in local currencies to 3%-6%, from an earlier range of 1% to 4%.

First-Half Financial Highlights

The Baar-based company said its sales in the six-month period ended June 30 fell 1.5% to 5.59 billion francs ($6.83 billion), but still exceeded analysts' expectations of 5.44 billion francs, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

CEO Statement on Performance

"Our year started strongly against a muted market and geopolitical uncertainty. Our continued share gains across our markets enable us to raise our revenue growth guidance... We are comfortable with current consensus CHF EBITDA expectations," Sika CEO Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

In local currencies, the company's sales advanced 4%.

Challenges and Market Context

Currency Headwinds Impact

The company delivered the forecast upgrade despite currency headwinds that weighed on several Swiss firms during the first half of 2026. Companies including pharmaceutical giant Roche reported a significant impact from the strong Swiss franc, which surged on safe-haven demand following the outbreak of the Iran war before easing in recent weeks.

Limited Middle East Exposure

Sika has previously said the turmoil in the Middle East had a limited effect on its business, as the region accounts for only about 4% of group revenue.

Profitability and Margin Guidance

EBITDA Performance

The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.06 billion Swiss francs for the first half, exceeding analysts' expectations of 1.02 billion francs.

Updated EBITDA Margin Forecast

It now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 19% to 19.5%, down from an earlier forecast of 19.5% to 20%.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8184 Swiss francs)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 sales of CHF 5.59 bn (–1.5% in CHF but +4% in local currencies) topped forecasts (consensus CHF 5.44 bn) citeturn0search?
  • Full‑year sales‑growth outlook lifted to 3%–6% in local currencies (from 1%–4% prior), while EBITDA margin guidance trimmed slightly to 19%–19.5% citeturn0search?
  • Market‑share gains across regions and strong demand for data‑center solutions underpin performance, easing some pressure from a strong franc and geopolitical volatility citeturn0search?turn0search?

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sika raise its annual sales-growth outlook?
Sika raised its annual sales-growth outlook due to better-than-expected first-half revenue and continued market-share gains.
How did currency factors impact Sika's performance?
Currency headwinds, particularly the strong Swiss franc, affected Sika, but the company still managed to exceed revenue expectations.
How did Sika's first-half results compare to analysts' expectations?
Sika's sales of 5.59 billion francs and EBITDA of 1.06 billion francs in the first half surpassed analyst forecasts.

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