GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Regulation insurance

Swiss Regulator Launches Enforcement Against Zurich Insurance Over Policy Sales

FINMA Enforcement Proceedings and Impact on Zurich Insurance

Background of the Enforcement Action

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance said on Monday that Swiss finance regulator FINMA has opened enforcement proceedings against the company after some Swiss customers were sold policies at lower prices than those agreed on with the regulator.

Details of the Sales Ban

FINMA imposed a sales ban on some policies in Zurich's corporate life and pensions unit in Switzerland, which can for now only serve existing customers, the group said.

Duration and Uncertainty of Proceedings

It is unclear how long the proceedings, which were first reported by Swiss newspaper SonntagsBlick on Sunday, will last.

Regulator and Company Responses

FINMA's Position

FINMA said it does not comment on individual cases but investigates possible financial market law violations and takes action if necessary.

Zurich Insurance's Response

Zurich Insurance's CEO Mario Greco told news agency Bloomberg the ban will have no impact on the group's bottom line. The firm is, however, laying off more than 12 employees following the investigations, he said.

Impact on Employees

The firm is, however, laying off more than 12 employees following the investigations, he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich; editing by Dave Graham and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • FINMA has opened enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance’s Swiss business over selling some policies at lower-than‑approved prices, triggering a sales ban in Zurich’s corporate life and pensions unit.
  • The ban limits the unit to serving only existing clients, and while the duration of the proceedings remains unclear, Zurich CEO Mario Greco says it will not affect the group’s financial results.
  • As a result of the investigation, Zurich is laying off more than 12 employees in the affected unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did FINMA open enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance?
FINMA opened proceedings after finding that some Swiss customers were sold insurance policies at prices lower than those agreed with the regulator.
Which Zurich Insurance unit is affected by the FINMA sales ban?
The sales ban affects Zurich's corporate life and pensions unit in Switzerland, which can now only serve existing customers.
Will the FINMA proceedings impact Zurich Insurance's profits?
Zurich Insurance CEO Mario Greco stated that the sales ban will not impact the group’s bottom line.
How many employees are being laid off as a result of the investigation?
Zurich Insurance is laying off more than 12 employees following the investigations.
How long will the enforcement proceedings last?
It is currently unclear how long the FINMA enforcement proceedings will last.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Image for Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Image for Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports

Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports

Image for French broadcaster Canal+ signs over $1 billion cinema deal

French broadcaster Canal+ signs over $1 billion cinema deal

Image for Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports

Armenia's Pashinyan asks Putin to help resolve Russian restrictions on Armenian exports

Image for Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

Romania expels Russian diplomat in protest of airspace breaches

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Azerbaijan sentences online TV founders, journalists to jail
Azerbaijan sentences online TV founders, journalists to jail
Image for Michelin beats H1 operating income forecasts, confirms 2026 outlook
Michelin beats H1 operating income forecasts, confirms 2026 outlook
Image for Polish TNT producer Nitro-Chem plans expansion to UK with BAE Systems
Polish TNT producer Nitro-Chem plans expansion to UK with BAE Systems
Image for Europe's huge wildfires strain waterbomber capacity, aerial firefighting firm Avincis says
Europe's huge wildfires strain waterbomber capacity, aerial firefighting firm Avincis says
Image for LVMH sales rise as US luxury demand offsets hit from Iran war
LVMH sales rise as US luxury demand offsets hit from Iran war
Image for UK PM Burnham rules out changes to stamp duty at next budget
UK PM Burnham rules out changes to stamp duty at next budget
Image for China begins making homegrown DUV chipmaking tools, The Information reports
China begins making homegrown DUV chipmaking tools, The Information reports
Image for Italian machine tool sector wants tougher EU trade rules on China
Italian machine tool sector wants tougher EU trade rules on China
Image for Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court
Wife of Putin spokesman Peskov challenges EU sanctions on her in court
Image for LVMH's Arnault dismisses reports of family rift
LVMH's Arnault dismisses reports of family rift
Image for AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy, executive says
AstraZeneca drug prices evolving in response to Trump policy, executive says
Image for Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs
Porsche to cut another 5,000 jobs
View All Finance Posts