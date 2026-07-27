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Chobani fails to end Dannon parent Danone's cold-brew coffee lawsuit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chobani fails to end Dannon parent Danone's cold-brew coffee lawsuit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Chobani’s Dismissal of Danone Coffee Lawsuit Rejected by Federal Judge

Federal Judge Allows Danone’s Lawsuit Against Chobani to Proceed

By Jonathan Stempel

Background of the Lawsuit

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected Chobani's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the parent of rival U.S. yogurt brand Dannon for allegedly copying the packaging and slogan for a competing line of ready-to-drink cold brew coffee.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon in Manhattan said Dannon parent Danone plausibly alleged that Chobani would confuse consumers by using a yellow-and-black color scheme and the slogan "Bright & Mellow" to sell La Colombe coffee.

Danone uses the same colors and slogan to sell SToK coffee.

Responses from Both Companies

Chobani and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Danone and its lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, and changes to avoid confusion with the "Bright & Mellow" mark.

It is one of at least four lawsuits since 2016 between Danone and Chobani, two of the biggest sellers of Greek-style yogurt.

'Plausible Inference of Bad Faith' and Legal Arguments

Judge’s Reasoning

Without ruling on the merits, Rochon rejected Chobani's argument that "Bright & Mellow" could not be trademarked because it was generic, or merely described coffee's mouthfeel or taste.

She also said Danone's allegations that Chobani copied its packaging and slogan to make La Colombe and SToK look similar on store shelves "support a plausible inference of bad faith." 

Chobani’s Counterclaims

Chobani had also accused Danone of suing in an "opportunistic attempt to weaponize trademark law against a superior competitor."

Related Disputes Between the Companies

Last month, Danone sued Chobani for allegedly inflating protein claims on multiple-serving tubs of Chobani 20G Protein, making the yogurt seem more protein-rich than Danone's Oikos Pro.

In a subsequent interview, Chobani founder and Chief Executive Hamdi Ulukaya accused Danone of "throwing things out there" to create damaging headlines.

"We never add external ​protein to our products," Ulukaya said. "We will never mislead anybody."

Company Backgrounds

Chobani, based in New York, bought La Colombe for $900 million in December 2023. Danone is based in Paris, and its U.S. subsidiary is based in White Plains, New York.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Judge Jennifer Rochon allowed Danone’s trademark‑infringement suit to proceed, citing plausible consumer confusion via similar yellow‑and‑black packaging and slogan use (dockets.justia.com)
  • Danone alleges Chobani’s actions were "knowing, calculated, and systematic," following Chobani’s $900 million acquisition of La Colombe in December 2023 (fooddive.com)
  • This is at least the third legal dispute between the two companies in recent years, including suits over yogurt marketing claims and protein labeling (fooddive.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Danone sue Chobani?
Danone sued Chobani for allegedly copying its packaging and the 'Bright & Mellow' slogan on cold-brew coffee, which could mislead consumers.
What was the judge’s decision in the Chobani vs. Danone lawsuit?
The judge rejected Chobani's bid to dismiss the case, stating Danone plausibly alleged consumer confusion and possible bad faith.
What is the core of the trademark dispute between Chobani and Danone?
The dispute centers on Chobani's use of a yellow-and-black color scheme and the 'Bright & Mellow' slogan, which Danone claims are used for its SToK coffee.
What other legal disputes exist between Chobani and Danone?
Since 2016, there have been at least four lawsuits between the two companies over various business and product claims.
Where are Chobani and Danone based?
Chobani is based in New York, USA, while Danone's headquarters are in Paris, with a U.S. subsidiary in White Plains, New York.

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