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Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Trump to Meet Netanyahu and Zelenskiy Amid Critical Stage of Ukraine and Iran Wars

Key Meetings and Geopolitical Implications

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, with wars in Iran and Ukraine at critical stages and his ties with both leaders markedly different.

Relations with Zelenskiy have warmed as Ukraine has blunted Russian advances, while Netanyahu arrives amid growing White House frustration over the lack of progress toward a broader settlement in the Iran conflict and criticism from some of Trump's supporters who oppose deeper U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

The two men are in Washington to attend a memorial service for Senator Lindsey Graham, a hawkish Republican who was one of Trump's closest allies and who frequently tried to coax Trump into providing more support for Ukraine's war.

Both the Ukraine war and widening Middle East conflict are at critical junctures. After the collapse of a ceasefire in the Iran war, Trump says he has paused U.S. airstrikes to give diplomacy another chance. Zelenskiy, meanwhile, has been buoyed by Ukraine's recent successes.

Still, there is no end in sight for either conflict.

Netanyahu's Visit and U.S.-Israel Relations

Netanyahu Seeks Trump’s Support for Re-Election

Netanyahu has run hot and cold with Trump, who at times has had to rein in the Israeli leader from attacking targets in Lebanon to try to weaken Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

An acrimonious phone call in June in which the president called the prime minister "fucking crazy", first leaked to the media and later publicly confirmed by Trump himself, laid bare the strains between the ⁠two leaders.

Sources familiar with the matter said Netanyahu aims to get Trump's support for his re-election campaign ahead of an October 27 vote.

A meeting with Trump that showcases what has traditionally been ⁠a ​close relationship between the two leaders could help Netanyahu ​at home where he is struggling in the opinion polls.

"In these complex times, you need to act with both ​great determination and great wisdom. We will discuss all the issues ⁠on the agenda, primarily Iran," Netanyahu said in a video ​statement as he departed for Washington.

"Of course, our goal is to protect our security ​and also to expand the circle of peace around us."

Focus on Iran and Regional Tensions

A White House official said Trump would discuss the conflict in Iran, as well as tensions between Israel and Lebanon, whose president Trump hosted last week.

The official said they will also discuss the Abraham Accords, the series of agreements Trump brokered to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

'Bibi's Been Great,' Trump Says

Trump wants to add Saudi Arabia to the accords and conditioned a civilian nuclear cooperation deal with the kingdom last week on Riyadh signing up. Riyadh has so far rejected joining the accords without a path toward Palestinian statehood.

"Bibi's been great," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Michigan on Monday, using the Israeli leader's nickname. "He was a wartime prime minister. We did very well together."

Zelenskiy's Visit and U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Improved Relations and Military Aid

Zelenskiy and Trump clashed repeatedly in the early months of Trump's second term, but relations between the two have improved in recent months as Ukraine has had greater success in the war, including with increased attacks on Russia's oil industry.

Zelenskiy is expected to have a short private meeting with Trump at the White House, likely in the absence of reporters, said a source familiar with the plans.A Ukrainian source said Patriot missile interceptors are top priority. "We're experiencing strikes every day so we need Trump's and his team’s ‘okay' to let us buy missiles for Patriots. It’s a top priority to save lives," the source said.

Zelenskiy is expected to press Trump for urgently needed air defense capabilities and completing a drone deal with the United States. The two leaders will also likely discuss Trump's promise at the NATO summit to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot interceptors.

Peace Talks and Congressional Aid

Zelenskiy spoke ​last week with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about the prospects for renewed peace talks with Russia and said that Ukrainian and U.S. officials could meet in the United States in the coming days.

"With President Zelenskiy, President Trump will discuss the ongoing peace process between Russia and Ukraine. Now is the time to end the war," the White House official said.

After the White House meeting, Zelenskiy is expected to go to the U.S. Capitol for a meeting with all 100 senators.

His visit comes as a letter sent to lawmakers from the Pentagon showed the Trump administration has told Congress it will not finish spending $400 million authorized for aid to Ukraine until fiscal year 2029, even as Kyiv runs critically low on weapons it needs to fend off Russian missile attacks.

Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans have criticized the Pentagon for sitting on aid for Kyiv that members of both parties backed last year.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, additional reporting by Erin Banco, Andrea Shalal, Dan Flynn and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Ross Colvin, Howard Goller, Caitlin Webber and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy visits Washington to attend Senator Lindsey Graham's memorial and seeks support as Ukraine makes battlefield gains; talks focus on a proposed air ceasefire and peace efforts (apnews.com).
  • Netanyahu arrives amid rising U.S. frustration over lack of progress in the Iran conflict; key topics include Iran, Lebanon, and the Abraham Accords (axios.com).
  • Trump has paused U.S. airstrikes in Iran to prioritize diplomacy; meanwhile, relations with Zelenskiy have improved significantly as Ukraine blunts Russian advances (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Trump meeting with Netanyahu and Zelenskiy?
Trump is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to discuss ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine, and review diplomatic and security cooperation.
What are the current US relations with Ukraine and Israel?
US relations with Ukraine have warmed due to Ukraine's recent successes, while ties with Israel face strain over Middle East policies and the Iran conflict.
What are the key issues on the agenda for the Trump-Netanyahu meeting?
Key issues include the conflict in Iran, Israel-Lebanon tensions, and expanding the Abraham Accords, which seek to normalize relations between Israel and Arab nations.
What is Ukraine seeking from the US during this visit?
Ukraine is requesting approval to purchase Patriot missile interceptors and full support for its air defense and drone capabilities.

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