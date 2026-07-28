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Morning Bid: Chips jolted as momentum shifts in AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Chips jolted as momentum shifts in AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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AI Chip Stocks Plunge on Chinese Competition and Questions Over AI Spending

Market Reactions and Industry Developments

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Asian Markets Respond to AI Chip Uncertainty

Chip stocks tanked across Asia on Tuesday, spooked by the twin threats of rising Chinese competition and mounting questions about the funding and longevity of the AI infrastructure boom.

South Korea's KOSPI fell nearly 10% and tripped a circuit breaker, and Japan's Nikkei fell 4.4%. Both markets have done so well in the rally that they are still year-to-date leaders, though they now scrape multi-month lows.

Nvidia and the AI Infrastructure Boom

On Monday, Nvidia slid 5% on a Wall Street Journal report that the chipmaker was in talks to provide roughly $250 billion in financing guarantees for an OpenAI data centre.

The report said the guarantee would not cover Nvidia chips inside the centre, but that financing OpenAI chip purchases worth up to $350 billion was also under discussion, throwing a spotlight on the increasingly circular nature of AI build-out spending.

European Chipmakers Face New Competition

Europe's chip champion was not spared either. ASML slumped 8.5% after The Information reported that China has begun producing domestically developed immersion deep ultraviolet lithography machines, a critical chipmaking technology long dominated by the Dutch group.

China's Semiconductor Industry Emerges

That development, coupled with the stellar debut of CXMT Corp, has investors wondering whether China's semiconductor industry is moving from catch-up mode to genuine contender status. CXMT rocketed to the top of China's stock market by valuation on Monday, fanning worries that dominant chip makers may need to share the AI spoils more widely.

Reuters reported last week that Apple had sought U.S. assurances that CXMT wouldn't be added to a trade blacklist.

Upcoming Earnings and Broader Market Factors

Big Tech Earnings in Focus

Earnings at Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon later this week will round out the picture on hyperscaler spending plans.

Oil Prices and Interest Rate Expectations

Tumbling oil prices, meanwhile, were little salve for stocks or even for bonds, which held steady through Tuesday's Asia session even as crude futures extended losses.

Markets see a roughly 38% chance of a U.S. rate hike this week.

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Economics: France consumer confidence, U.S. consumer confidence

Earnings: Mercedes-Benz, Barclays, Man Group, EssilorLuxottica, Logitech, Rio Tinto, Kering, Ford, Mondelez, Visa, NXP, Seagate, Coca-cola, UPS, Boeing

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • South Korea’s KOSPI plunged over 7–10%, triggering circuit breakers as AI‑related chip stocks tumbled amid funding and competition fears
  • Nvidia reportedly weighing $250B financing guarantee plus $350B chip‑purchase support for OpenAI sparked concern over circular AI infrastructure financing
  • ASML shares fell ~6–7% after reports China began mass‑producing immersion DUV lithography machines, signaling a potential shift in semiconductor supply dynamics

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did AI chip stocks decline sharply?
AI chip stocks dropped due to increased competition from Chinese semiconductor firms and concerns over the sustainability of heavy AI infrastructure investment.
What impact did Chinese chipmakers have on the global market?
The rise of Chinese chipmakers like CXMT and advances in domestic technology, such as lithography, raised fears about shifts in market leadership and increased global competition.
How did major markets respond to these developments?
South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei both fell sharply, while chipmakers in Europe like ASML also saw significant declines amid these concerns.
What is the significance of Nvidia and OpenAI's financing talks?
Reports of Nvidia discussing large financing guarantees for OpenAI's new data center highlighted potential risks and the cyclical nature of AI spending.
Which major companies' earnings are being watched this week?
Investors are watching earnings from Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and other corporations to gauge future technology and spending trends.

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