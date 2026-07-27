Irish Consumer Sentiment Drops in July on Persistent Cost-of-Living Concerns

Overview of July Consumer Sentiment Survey Results

Survey Findings and Key Figures

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment fell slightly in July on concerns about the cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey slipped to 61.6 in July from 62.2 in June. That is well below the long-term survey average of 83.2, but above a 40-month low of 53.3 hit in April following a sharp rise in fuel costs as a result of the Middle East conflict.

Breakdown of Subindices

Subindices measuring current conditions, consumer expectations and the economic outlook all fell slightly, the survey showed.

Cost-of-Living Concerns Remain Dominant

"Concerns about the cost of living continue to outweigh all other economic issues," said Irish League of Credit Unions CEO David Malone.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin)