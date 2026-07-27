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Irish consumer sentiment slips in July on cost-of-living concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Irish consumer sentiment slips in July on cost-of-living concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Irish Consumer Sentiment Drops in July on Persistent Cost-of-Living Concerns

Overview of July Consumer Sentiment Survey Results

Survey Findings and Key Figures

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment fell slightly in July on concerns about the cost of living, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey slipped to 61.6 in July from 62.2 in June. That is well below the long-term survey average of 83.2, but above a 40-month low of 53.3 hit in April following a sharp rise in fuel costs as a result of the Middle East conflict.

Breakdown of Subindices

Subindices measuring current conditions, consumer expectations and the economic outlook all fell slightly, the survey showed.

Cost-of-Living Concerns Remain Dominant

"Concerns about the cost of living continue to outweigh all other economic issues," said Irish League of Credit Unions CEO David Malone.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

Key Takeaways

  • July sentiment fell slightly to 61.6, down from June’s 62.2, and still far below long‑term average (~83) (rte.ie)
  • The 40‑month low of 53.3 in April reflects earlier fuel‑cost shocks amid Middle East tensions (rte.ie)
  • Inflation remains elevated—CPI rose 3.4% year‑on‑year to June; key cost categories like housing, energy, and education are driving pressure on households (cso.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Irish consumer sentiment fall in July?
The main reason for the drop was ongoing concerns about the cost of living, according to the Credit Union Consumer Sentiment Survey.
What is the current Irish consumer sentiment score?
The Irish consumer sentiment score fell to 61.6 in July from 62.2 in June.
How does July's sentiment compare to the long-term average?
July's sentiment score is well below the long-term average of 83.2.
What factors influenced consumer sentiment in Ireland in July?
Concerns about rising living costs and recent fuel price increases due to Middle East conflict influenced sentiment.

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