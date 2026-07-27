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UK shop prices rise by least since December, BRC says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK shop prices rise by least since December, BRC says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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UK Shop Price Inflation Drops to Seven-Month Low Amid Supermarket Discounts

Overview of Recent Inflation Trends in the UK Retail Sector

Supermarket Discounts and Promotional Activity

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Average prices at British retailers rose by an annual 0.9% this month, the smallest increase since December 2025, as the men's soccer world cup triggered supermarket discounts on alcohol and snacks, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

"Retailers competed hard to limit prices rises, with a wave of summer promotions across food and other goods," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said, adding that some clothing and footwear retailers were also discounting summer items.

Key Inflation Figures and Sector Breakdown

BRC Shop Price Inflation Data

• BRC annual shop price inflation fell to 0.9% in July from 1.2% in June after a 0.1% drop on the month

Food and Non-Food Price Trends

• Food price inflation slowed to 2.2% from 2.4%, its lowest since February 2025

• Non-food inflation slowed to 0.2% from 0.6%, though electrical and health and beauty product prices rose due to higher semi-conductor and manufacturing costs

Survey Methodology and Broader Economic Context

• The BRC survey was based on prices collected between July 1 and July 9

• The Office for National Statistics' broader consumer price inflation measure fell to a 15-month low of 2.6% in June

• Last month the Bank of England forecast CPI would rise to just over 3.25% later this year due to higher energy costs caused by the U.S.-Iran war

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • BRC reports annual shop price inflation eased from 1.2% in June to 0.9% in July, marking the smallest increase since December 2025, aided by World Cup–inspired supermarket discounts on snacks and alcohol (brc.org.uk).
  • Food price inflation fell to its lowest level (2.2%) since February 2025, while non‑food inflation dropped to 0.2%; however, prices for electricals and health & beauty rose amid higher semiconductor and manufacturing costs (moneyweek.com).
  • The ONS confirmed broader CPI inflation eased to a 15‑month low of 2.6% in June. The Bank of England forecasts inflation to hover just below 3% through much of 2026 before rising to just over 3.25% in Q4, largely due to elevated energy pressures from the U.S.–Iran war (moneyweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did UK shop prices rise in July 2025?
UK shop prices increased by an annual 0.9% in July 2025, the smallest rise since December 2025, according to the British Retail Consortium.
What caused the slowdown in shop price inflation?
Supermarket discounts on alcohol and snacks due to the men's soccer World Cup, along with summer food and clothing promotions, led to the slowdown.
How did food and non-food price inflation change?
Food price inflation fell to 2.2% from 2.4%, and non-food inflation slowed to 0.2% from 0.6% in July 2025.
What factors led to some price rises in electrical and health products?
Higher prices for electrical and health and beauty products were due to increased semi-conductor and manufacturing costs.

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