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Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Monte dei Paschi, Banco BPM working on deal with cash component, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM Consider Cash and Shares Merger Alternative

Potential Merger Discussions Between Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM

Background of the Merger Talks

July 27 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM advisers are exploring a merger that would mix cash and shares as a possible alternative to Intesa Sanpaolo's offer for Monte Paschi, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Structure and Shareholder Impact

The advisers are working on a structure that would leave shareholders with ownership broadly reflecting the two banks’ current valuations, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Official Responses and Verification

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM declined to comment on the report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8788 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah MackosEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Banco BPM has pitched a ’merger of equals’ with MPS as a consensual path preserving brand and operations, contrasting with Intesa’s takeover bid (corriere.it).
  • Intesa Sanpaolo launched a voluntary public tender and exchange offer on 8 June 2026, offering 16 ISP shares plus €1 cash for every 10 MPS shares, valuing the deal at ~€10.09 per share and totaling €30.6 billion (group.intesasanpaolo.com).
  • MPS’s board unanimously rejected Intesa’s offer on 16 July 2026, citing inadequate premium, generous synergy assumptions, antitrust concerns, and potential dismantling of value—while opening to BPM’s merger proposal (corriere.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What merger are Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM exploring?
Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM advisers are exploring a merger deal that involves both cash and shares.
How would shareholders be affected by the proposed merger?
Shareholders would retain ownership broadly reflecting the two banks’ current valuations.
What is the alternative to Intesa Sanpaolo's offer?
The alternative is a merger between Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM with a mixed cash and shares component.
Have the banks commented on the merger discussions?
Both Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM have declined to comment on the reported merger discussions.
What is the current currency exchange rate reported in the article?
The article reports that $1 equals 0.8788 euros.

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