Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM Consider Cash and Shares Merger Alternative
Potential Merger Discussions Between Monte dei Paschi and Banco BPM
Background of the Merger Talks
July 27 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM advisers are exploring a merger that would mix cash and shares as a possible alternative to Intesa Sanpaolo's offer for Monte Paschi, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Structure and Shareholder Impact
The advisers are working on a structure that would leave shareholders with ownership broadly reflecting the two banks’ current valuations, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Official Responses and Verification
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banco BPM declined to comment on the report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Financial Context
($1 = 0.8788 euros)
(Reporting by Dagmarah MackosEditing by Tomasz Janowski)