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Philips beats second-quarter profit estimates helped by tariff refunds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Philips beats second-quarter profit estimates helped by tariff refunds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Philips Exceeds Q2 Profit Estimates, US Tariff Refunds Boost Outlook to 2026

Philips' Q2 Performance and Upgraded Outlook

Strong Second-Quarter Results Surpass Expectations

July 27 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology company Philips reported second-quarter profit margins above market expectations on Monday, helped by U.S. tariff refunds, and lifted its 2026 outlook to include benefits from the repaid levies.

Impact of US Tariff Refunds

Philips, which makes over 40% of its sales in North America, was among European companies hardest hit by U.S. import tariffs, and it is one of the first to flag refunds, potentially ushering in a wave of rebates.

Upgraded Financial Guidance

• Philips said it now expects a full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 13.5%-14.0%, up from 12.5%-13.0% previously, including a U.S. tariff refund benefit of about 1%.

• It also forecast free cash flow of €1.5-1.7 billion, up from €1.3-1.5 billion in a previous forecast.

• Its adjusted EBITA margin grew to 16.4% in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average forecast of 12.1%. That includes a U.S. tariff refund benefit of 4.2%.

CEO Statement and Market Environment

• "We largely completed the U.S. tariff refund process during the quarter and continue to actively manage the broader macro environment, including inflation," Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said in a statement.

Sales Growth and Analyst Expectations

• Sales grew 4% to €4.4 billion on a comparable basis. Analysts had expected them to grow 3.8% to €4.26 billion on average, in a poll provided by Philips.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi and Lucie Barbier in Gdansk, editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Tariff refunds contributed roughly 4.2 percentage points to Q2 adjusted EBITA margin and about 1 point to full‑year guidance.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin reached 16.4% in Q2, well above consensus of around 12%.
  • Full‑year outlook raised to 13.5%−14.0% EBITA margin and €1.5−1.7 billion free cash flow.

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to Philips' higher second-quarter profit margins?
Philips' profit margins were boosted by U.S. tariff refunds during the second quarter.
How did Philips' Q2 profit margins compare to analyst expectations?
Philips reported an EBITA margin of 16.4% versus analysts' average forecast of 12.1%.
What is Philips' updated outlook for 2026?
Philips raised its 2026 outlook, now including benefits from the repaid U.S. levy refunds.
How much of Philips' sales are generated in North America?
Philips generates over 40% of its sales in North America.

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