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Finance

Italy's Saipem cuts 2026 earnings guidance on Middle East crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Saipem Lowers 2026 Earnings Forecast Amid Middle East Crisis and Extra Costs

Saipem Revises Earnings Outlook and Addresses Regional Challenges

By Francesca Landini

Lowered 2026 Core Earnings Expectations

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem on Monday revised down its expectations for 2026 core earnings to take into account extra costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

Impact of Business De-consolidation

The de-consolidation of its shallow-water drilling business, which Saipem recently sold, also impacted the full-year estimate, it said.

Updated Financial Forecasts

The Milan-based group now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in at €1.75 billion ($1.99 billion) this year, down from a previous estimate of €1.9 billion.

Factors Affecting the Forecast

Middle East Conflict and Extra Costs

The company said it included in the new forecast both the extra costs already incurred due to the conflict in the Middle East and an estimate of future expenses that could affect the second part of this year.

Uncertainty Over Cost Recovery

"The recoverability of these extra costs cannot be precisely quantified at this stage, as it is subject to the outcome of commercial discussions with clients," Saipem said in a statement.

Security and Logistical Expenditures

The group - which counts Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and other national energy companies among its clients - spent around €70 million in the first half to enhance security for its personnel in the Gulf region and to overcome logistical difficulties due to the Iran war.

Other Financial Highlights

Operating Cash Flow and EBITDA Performance

It confirmed a previous €1 billion forecast for its full-year operating cash flow.

The group said adjusted EBITDA fell nearly 3% in the second quarter to €402 million, missing an analyst consensus of €464 million compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 0.8792 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Saipem lowered its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance by about €150 million due to heightened costs from the Middle East crisis and the sale of its shallow‑water drilling business; the latter transaction is valued at $285 million and expected to close in Q3 2026. (saipem.com)
  • The company incurred approximately €70 million in first‑half expenses on enhanced personnel security and overcoming logistical issues amid the Iran war, with further costs anticipated in H2. (saipem.com)
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA dropped nearly 3% to €402 million, missing analyst consensus of €464 million compiled by LSEG. The full‑year operating cash flow guidance remains unchanged at €1 billion. (saipem.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Saipem cut its 2026 earnings guidance?
Saipem reduced its 2026 earnings guidance due to extra costs linked to the Middle East crisis and the de-consolidation of its shallow-water drilling business.
What additional costs has Saipem incurred in the Middle East?
Saipem spent about €70 million in the first half of the year on enhancing security and addressing logistical issues in the Gulf region caused by the Iran war.
Who are Saipem's main clients in the Middle East?
Saipem's key clients include Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, and Abu Dhabi's ADNOC.

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