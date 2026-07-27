Saipem Lowers 2026 Earnings Forecast Amid Middle East Crisis and Extra Costs

Saipem Revises Earnings Outlook and Addresses Regional Challenges

By Francesca Landini

Lowered 2026 Core Earnings Expectations

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas contractor Saipem on Monday revised down its expectations for 2026 core earnings to take into account extra costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

Impact of Business De-consolidation

The de-consolidation of its shallow-water drilling business, which Saipem recently sold, also impacted the full-year estimate, it said.

Updated Financial Forecasts

The Milan-based group now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in at €1.75 billion ($1.99 billion) this year, down from a previous estimate of €1.9 billion.

Factors Affecting the Forecast

Middle East Conflict and Extra Costs

The company said it included in the new forecast both the extra costs already incurred due to the conflict in the Middle East and an estimate of future expenses that could affect the second part of this year.

Uncertainty Over Cost Recovery

"The recoverability of these extra costs cannot be precisely quantified at this stage, as it is subject to the outcome of commercial discussions with clients," Saipem said in a statement.

Security and Logistical Expenditures

The group - which counts Saudi Aramco, QatarEnergy, Abu Dhabi's ADNOC and other national energy companies among its clients - spent around €70 million in the first half to enhance security for its personnel in the Gulf region and to overcome logistical difficulties due to the Iran war.

Other Financial Highlights

Operating Cash Flow and EBITDA Performance

It confirmed a previous €1 billion forecast for its full-year operating cash flow.

The group said adjusted EBITDA fell nearly 3% in the second quarter to €402 million, missing an analyst consensus of €464 million compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 0.8792 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gavin Jones)