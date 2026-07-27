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Finance

Italy's Sanlorenzo backs bid for embattled yacht maker Italian Sea Group

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Luxury Yachts

Sanlorenzo Supports Consortium Bid for Embattled Italian Sea Group

Sanlorenzo's Strategic Move Amid Italian Sea Group's Insolvency

July 27 (Reuters) - Italian luxury yacht maker Sanlorenzo said on Monday it has backed a consortium's offer to acquire the entire business undertaking of peer the Italian Sea Group, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, and plans to take a minority stake in the bidding vehicle.

Key Details of the Consortium Bid

Here are some details:

Background on Italian Sea Group's Financial Troubles

• The Italian Sea Group (TISG), which owns the Admiral, Tecnomar and Perini Navi yacht brands, said earlier this month its board had approved a filing under Italy's insolvency code after negotiations with clients stalled.

Implications of the Insolvency Filing

• The move would allow the company to seek court protection while pursuing a restructuring plan and maintaining business continuity.

Market Reactions and Industry Interest

• TISG shares rose last week after another yacht maker Azimut Benetti Chair Giovanna Vitelli said in an Italian daily the private company would be ready to acquire selected assets from the embattled group.

Sanlorenzo's Motivation and Role in the Bid

• Massimo Perotti, chief executive of Sanlorenzo, said on Monday the company was participating in the bid to help "safeguard jobs, preserve strategic expertise and ensure the continuity of manufacturing activities that represent a vital asset for the local area".

Financial Overview of TISG

• TISG has a market capitalization of about €59.9 million ($68.11 million), according to LSEG data. Its shares have fallen 72% since the start of the year, and closed Monday at €1.13.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Sanlorenzo backs consortium bid and will take a minority stake in the vehicle aiming to buy The Italian Sea Group, supporting continuity and expertise retention.
  • TISG filed under Italy’s insolvency code (Article 44) on July 4, 2026, enabling restructuring while continuing operations.
  • TISG’s market cap has collapsed—from over €300M in 2025 to around €53–60M by mid‑2026, with share prices falling 70–80%, reflecting its financial distress evidenced by depleted capital.
  • Azimut|Benetti, another Italian yacht powerhouse with strong liquidity, is exploring selective acquisition of TISG’s production assets as part of the restructuring scenario.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Italian Sea Group undergoing insolvency proceedings?
The Italian Sea Group filed under Italy's insolvency code after failed client negotiations, seeking court protection and business continuity during restructuring.
What is Sanlorenzo’s role in the acquisition of the Italian Sea Group?
Sanlorenzo has backed a consortium's bid to acquire the Italian Sea Group and plans to take a minority stake in the bidding vehicle.
Which brands are owned by the Italian Sea Group?
The Italian Sea Group owns the Admiral, Tecnomar, and Perini Navi yacht brands.
How much has Italian Sea Group’s share price fallen this year?
Italian Sea Group shares have fallen 72% since the start of the year, closing at €1.13 on Monday.
What is the market capitalization of the Italian Sea Group?
The Italian Sea Group has a market capitalization of about €59.9 million ($68.11 million), according to LSEG data.

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