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Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices fall 1% as investors weigh pause in US strikes on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Oil Prices Decline 1% As Investors Assess Impact of Pause in US Strikes on Iran

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Developments

By Ishaan Arora

July 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday as market participants continued to weigh a pause in U.S. strikes on Iran, which has raised hope of a diplomatic solution to their conflict and the normalisation of Middle East energy flows.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures were down $0.54, or 0.6%, at $87.82 by 0046 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.95 a barrel, down $0.66, or 0.8%.

Both contracts fell 1% earlier in the session to their lowest level in more than a week.

Diplomatic Efforts and Statements

US and Iran Negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was having "good talks" with Iran and that there was a chance of a resolution. However, he said U.S. strikes would resume if negotiations failed while Iran issued similar comments about retaliation.

Analyst Perspectives

"For now, the relief that an off-ramp has been found has taken the heat out of prices and eased concerns around Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure. However, the situation remains highly fluid," IG analyst Tony Sycamore said in a client note.

Regional Tensions and Oil Flows

Houthi Activity and Shipping Concerns

Afrah al-Zouba, the foreign minister-designate of Yemen's internationally recognised Saudi-backed government, said Yemen-based Houthi fighters aimed to replicate Iran's control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz at Bab el-Mandeb.

Impact on Maritime Traffic

"Whether the Houthis have the military capacity to enforce a comprehensive blockade is questionable, especially given that the Saudis will attack them relentlessly. Still, there is no doubt that traffic has dropped off significantly in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz," said Marex analyst Edward Meir.

"A key reason prices are not even higher than they are right now is the demand destruction that is taking place, especially in Asia," Meir said.

Oil Export Data

Barclays analysts said in a note on Monday "flows through the strait remain subdued". They said, in the week ended July 24, crude oil and refined product net exports through the strait averaged 2.9 million barrels a day compared with 5.9 million in the previous week.

US Oil Stockpiles

Elsewhere, U.S. crude oil stockpiles likely fell last week alongside gasoline, while distillate stocks likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese and Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent and WTI slid around 0.6–0.8%, marking their lowest in over a week amid easing geopolitical tensions.
  • The U.S. pause in strikes on Iran, coupled with optimistic presidential comments, eased war-risk premiums and concerns over Houthi‑related shipping disruptions.
  • Despite the relief, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el‑Mandeb remains constrained, limiting immediate supply recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall by 1% on Tuesday?
Oil prices dropped as investors considered a pause in US strikes on Iran, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution and normalizing Middle East energy supply.
How did Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate prices change?
Brent crude fell by $0.54 to $87.82, and West Texas Intermediate dropped $0.66 to $81.95 per barrel.
What is the impact of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea on oil flows?
Crude and refined oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz were subdued, with exports averaging 2.9 million barrels per day compared to 5.9 million the previous week.
What is contributing to the containment of oil price increases?
Demand destruction in Asia and reduced shipping traffic in the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz have limited oil price surges.
What are analysts saying about the current oil market situation?
Analysts note that although tensions are easing, the situation remains fluid, and Middle East conflicts still pose supply risks.

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