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Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Orange, Morrison plan French data centre venture to meet AI demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Orange and Morrison in €3B French Data Centre Venture to Meet AI Demand

Major Joint Venture Announced to Boost AI and Cloud Infrastructure

Overview of the Orange-Morrison Partnership

July 27 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange and infrastructure investor Morrison plan to create a data centre joint venture in France to expand capacity and meet rising demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services, the companies said on Monday.

Investment and Capacity Expansion Details

The 50-50 venture would target 400 megawatts of capacity, nearly 10 times Orange's current level, and would be supported by a €3 billion ($3.41 billion) investment programme combining Orange assets, Morrison funding and debt.

Asset Contributions and Funding Structure

Orange would contribute five data centres in France, while Morrison would provide equity funding to support the platform's growth.

Timeline and Transaction Completion

The companies expect to sign the transaction by the end of 2026 and complete it in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approvals.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Orange and Morrison will each own 50 % of a new French data centre JV targeting 400 MW capacity, about 10× Orange’s current footprint.
  • The venture will be backed by a €3 billion investment programme composed of Orange assets, Morrison equity, and debt financing.
  • Orange contributes five French data centres across four campuses, while Morrison brings infrastructure investing expertise and funding.
  • The JV will underpin Orange Business’s AI and cloud services, reinforcing France’s sovereign digital infrastructure.
  • Signing is expected by end‑2026, with closing in Q1 2027, pending approvals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Orange and Morrison joint venture?
The joint venture aims to expand data centre capacity in France to meet rising demand for artificial intelligence and cloud services.
How much will Orange and Morrison invest in the new data centre platform?
They will invest €3 billion ($3.41 billion) through a combination of Orange’s assets, Morrison’s funding, and debt.
What capacity will the new joint venture target?
The new platform will target 400 megawatts of data centre capacity, nearly 10 times Orange’s current level.
When is the Orange and Morrison transaction expected to be completed?
The companies expect to sign by the end of 2026 and finish in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approvals.
What assets will Orange and Morrison contribute to the venture?
Orange will contribute five data centres in France, while Morrison will provide equity funding to grow the platform.

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