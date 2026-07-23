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Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Banking International Relations Geopolitics

US Committed to Facilitating End to Ukraine War, Says Secretary Rubio After Lavrov Meeting

US Diplomatic Efforts and Statements on Ukraine War

Rubio's Commitment to Constructive Role

MANILA, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that the United States remains prepared to play a "constructive role" in helping bring an end to the war in Ukraine, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering in Manila.

Speaking after the meeting, Rubio said President Donald Trump had made clear that the United States was prepared to help facilitate an end to a "senseless war" if the opportunity arose. He said Washington had conveyed that message to Moscow while declining to characterize Russia's position during the talks.

Details of the Rubio-Lavrov Meeting

"We had a good conversation, a frank conversation," Rubio said of his meeting with his Russian counterpart. He said he would not go into specifics about what was discussed.

"The United States, the president's been clear that ... we are prepared to play a constructive role in bringing about an end to a senseless war, and we're ready to do that," Rubio said. 

Russia's Position and Diplomatic Proposals

Lavrov's Statement on Political Settlement

Lavrov, for his part, "reaffirmed Russia's readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict," the Russian ministry's statement said, and told Rubio that Moscow remained committed to proposals put forward by Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin at their August 2025 meeting in Alaska.

Challenges and Outlook for Peace

Toll of the Conflict

Rubio said the conflict had exacted a heavy toll, pointing to civilian deaths and Russian strikes on Kyiv. Both Russia and Ukraine had an incentive to bring the war to an end, but the central challenge remained finding a settlement "that both sides can accept," he added.

Finding a Middle Ground

"I think it is a very bloody war," Rubio said. "I think both sides should have an incentive to bring it to an end. That's been the challenge, is an end that both sides can accept, and we've tried, and we'll continue to try to see if we can find a middle ground that brings this about," Rubio said. 

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • Rubio met Lavrov on July 23 at the ASEAN summit in Manila, offering U.S. readiness to facilitate an end to the ‘senseless war’ in Ukraine (apnews.com)
  • Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to political and diplomatic settlement, citing proposals from the August 2025 Trump–Putin Alaska summit (apnews.com)
  • Diplomatic efforts since November 2025—including U.S.–Russia–Ukraine negotiations in the UAE and Geneva—have advanced but remain stalled over core issues like territory and security guarantees (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Marco Rubio discuss with Sergey Lavrov?
Marco Rubio discussed the United States' readiness to help bring an end to the Ukraine war and conveyed Washington's stance to Moscow during a meeting at the ASEAN gathering in Manila.
What is the US position on the Ukraine war?
The United States is prepared to play a constructive role in ending the Ukraine war and has communicated its willingness to help facilitate a peaceful resolution.
Did Russia show willingness for a settlement in Ukraine?
Yes, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's readiness for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict, according to the Russian ministry's statement.
What was highlighted as a challenge in resolving the Ukraine war?
Finding a settlement that both Russia and Ukraine can accept remains a central challenge according to Marco Rubio.
Where did the meeting between Rubio and Lavrov take place?
The meeting took place on the sidelines of an ASEAN gathering in Manila, Philippines.

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