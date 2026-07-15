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OECD says global minimum tax boosted revenue, not job losses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OECD says global minimum tax boosted revenue, not job losses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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OECD says global minimum tax boosted revenue, not job losses

OECD Report on Global Minimum Tax Impact

(Corrects date in the first sentence to Wednesday not Tuesday.)

Overview of the Global Minimum Tax

PARIS, July 15 (Reuters) - Countries applying a global minimum tax on multinational companies saw corporate tax revenues rise without a corresponding loss of jobs or investment, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday.

The global minimum tax was designed to curb a decades-long race to the bottom in corporate taxation by allowing countries to levy top-up taxes when profits are taxed below 15% elsewhere, reducing the benefits of booking profits in low-tax jurisdictions.

More than 60 countries and territories have implemented the rules, while many others are preparing to do so.

Revenue Impact and Implementation

Government Revenue Increases

The Paris-based OECD estimated that the tax increased government revenue by €79 billion to €109 billion ($90 billion to $124 billion) in its first year, equivalent to 2.4% to 3.4% of global corporate income tax receipts.

Scope and Coverage

The study examined how companies responded after the introduction in 2024 of the global minimum tax, a cornerstone of international efforts to overhaul corporate taxation and deter large multinational groups from shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions.

Applying to multinational groups with annual revenue above €750 million, the tax aims to ensure companies face an effective tax rate of at least 15% wherever they operate.

Analysis of Corporate Response

Comparison of Firms

To identify the impact of the reform, the OECD compared firms just above and below the revenue threshold. It found that companies covered by the rules experienced higher effective tax rates, while there was limited evidence of any effect on investment or employment.

Methodology

Unlike previous OECD estimates, which relied on modelling, the study was based on observed company behaviour following implementation of the rules.

Limitations and Further Context

First-Year Revenue Estimate

The revenue estimate is below the OECD's pre-implementation projection that the reform could eventually generate an additional $155 billion to $192 billion a year in corporate tax revenue worldwide, reflecting that the study covers only the first year of implementation.

Exemptions and Agreements

U.S. Multinational Exemption

Since the study covers only 2024, it does not reflect a subsequent agreement negotiated by the Trump administration that exempted U.S.-headquartered multinationals from key elements of the regime through a separate "side-by-side" arrangement that recognises the United States' existing minimum tax.

($1 = 0.8745 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • The global minimum tax (GMT), targeting multinationals with revenue above €750 million, boosted government revenue by approximately €79–109 billion in its first year, equal to 2.4–3.4% of global corporate income tax receipts (oecd.org).
  • Empirical analysis comparing firms just above and below the threshold found higher effective tax rates among covered firms, with no meaningful impact on investment or employment (oecd.org).
  • The observed revenue gains fall below pre‑implementation OECD projections of USD 155–192 billion annually, reflecting the study’s one-year scope; later policy changes—such as the US side‑by‑side agreement—aren’t captured in this first-year data (oecd.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the global minimum tax?
The global minimum tax is an international tax reform requiring large multinational companies to pay an effective tax rate of at least 15% regardless of where they operate.
How much additional revenue did the global minimum tax generate?
According to the OECD, the global minimum tax increased government revenues by €79 billion to €109 billion ($90 billion to $124 billion) in its first year.
Did applying the global minimum tax lead to job losses?
The OECD found no evidence of significant job losses or reduced investment in countries that implemented the global minimum tax.
Which companies are affected by the global minimum tax?
The tax applies to multinational groups with annual revenue above €750 million.
Which regions or countries have implemented the global minimum tax?
More than 60 countries and territories have implemented the global minimum tax, with many others preparing to do so.

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