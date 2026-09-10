GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
August was world's joint-hottest month on record, scientists say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

August was world's joint-hottest month on record, scientists say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Climate Change global economy

August Ties Record as World's Hottest Month, Surpassing Key Climate Thresholds

Global Temperature Records and Climate Impacts

By Kate Abnett and Marta Fiorin

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The world just experienced its joint-hottest month since records began, with August pushing the planet's average global temperature to more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on Thursday.

Extreme Weather Events and Disasters

Extreme weather and climate-related disasters raged around the world last month. Scientists have said climate change likely played a role in the landslides and flash floods that killed hundreds in Nepal and China’s Tibet, although the specifics are still being studied. Wildfires surged from Indonesia to Greece and Belgium, while severe drought struck Hungary and Romania.

Significance of the 1.5°C Threshold

Temperatures of more than 1.5 C above pre-industrial times are significant because that temperature, when measured as a decades-long average, is the level of warming nearly 200 countries vowed to try to prevent under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, in order to avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

August was the first month since November 2025 in which the world's average temperature exceeded 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels.

Historical Context and Causes

With an average global surface air temperature of 16.96 C, last month tied with July 2023 as the world's warmest month on record. This was 1.65 C hotter than the planet's average temperature in the 19th century, before humans started burning oil, coal and gas on an industrial scale, C3S said.

Emissions from burning these fossil fuels are the main cause of climate change.

Impacts Across Europe

"We've really seen the impact across Europe of how maladapted we are, with roads melting, train lines buckling, schools closing, hospitals completely overwhelmed, and record wildfires for the time of year," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

"The narrative around climate change has really transitioned from being quite an abstract concept that happens in a faraway place, to disrupting our daily lives," she said.

The data confirmed western Europe is emerging from its hottest summer ever recorded, with many regions suffering unusually low river flows and soil moisture — adding to farmers' woes, after a succession of extreme heatwaves since May ravaged crops.

Another 1.5°C Breach and Future Outlook

ANOTHER 1.5 C BREACH

The world has not yet technically breached the Paris Agreement's 1.5 C target — which refers to an average temperature over decades, rather than a temporary peak. Currently, the world's long-term warming level is about 1.4 C above pre-industrial levels.

The U.N. said last week that sticking to the long-term 1.5 C goal is no longer possible. It urged governments to cut CO2 emissions faster, to limit overshooting the target.

Ocean Temperatures and El Nino

C3S's records go back to 1940, and are cross-checked with global temperature records going back to 1850.

Last month's extreme heat was not limited to land. The world's oceans outside of the polar regions also recorded their joint-highest sea surface temperature for any month on record, C3S said.

In the tropical Pacific, record-high temperatures were fuelled by the formation of the El Nino weather pattern, which is forecast to strengthen in the coming months — potentially pushing up global temperatures further.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • August’s global average temperature hit 16.96 °C, tying July 2023 as the hottest recorded, and exceeding 1.5 °C above pre‑industrial levels per C3S (apnews.com).
  • Ocean temperatures also reached record highs, with August tying March 2024 for warmest sea surface temperatures and August 22 being the hottest sea-surface day on record (apnews.com).
  • UN and UNEP reports warn that temporarily exceeding 1.5 °C is now inevitable; the ‘overshoot, peak and decline’ pathway is viewed as the best remaining strategy to limit damage and return to safer levels (unep.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was August 2025 significant for global temperature records?
August 2025 tied with July 2023 as the world's hottest month on record, with average global temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.
What role did climate change play in recent extreme weather events?
Scientists say climate change contributed to extreme events like landslides, flash floods, wildfires, and droughts across the globe in August.
Has the world officially breached the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal?
No, the breach in August was temporary; the Paris Agreement refers to decades-long averages, and the current long-term warming is about 1.4°C.
What is causing the increase in global surface temperatures?
Emissions from burning fossil fuels like oil, coal, and gas are the primary drivers of global temperature increases.
How have recent temperatures impacted Europe?
Europe experienced its hottest summer ever, with impacts including melting roads, buckling train lines, crop losses, and wildfires.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Currency markets subdued as oil shock lifts global yields; ECB, U.S. inflation eyed

Currency markets subdued as oil shock lifts global yields; ECB, U.S. inflation eyed

Image for Asian stocks wilt as Brent holds above $100, yields near 2023 peak

Asian stocks wilt as Brent holds above $100, yields near 2023 peak

Image for Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks deepen supply fear

Brent holds above $100 as tanker attacks deepen supply fear

Image for Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began

Iran and US hit tankers in biggest wave of attacks on shipping since war began

Image for Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, one dead in Kyiv attacks

Russian drones kill two at Ukraine-Moldova border crossing, one dead in Kyiv attacks

Image for Analysis-Samsung, SK Hynix payouts test South Korea's reform drive as investors seek more

Analysis-Samsung, SK Hynix payouts test South Korea's reform drive as investors seek more

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out, RICS says
UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out, RICS says
Image for North Korea's Kim thanks troops on overseas operations on founding anniversary
North Korea's Kim thanks troops on overseas operations on founding anniversary
Image for ECB set to hike as Iran war fuels fresh inflation fears
ECB set to hike as Iran war fuels fresh inflation fears
Image for Drone alert delayed Zelenskiy's departure for Norway, Moldova says
Drone alert delayed Zelenskiy's departure for Norway, Moldova says
Image for Amazon lends boost to Europe's Ariane at Paris space gathering
Amazon lends boost to Europe's Ariane at Paris space gathering
Image for Trading Day: $100 oil bites
Trading Day: $100 oil bites
Image for Wall Street dips as $100 oil, inflation worries weigh on investors
Wall Street dips as $100 oil, inflation worries weigh on investors
Image for Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time
Drones hit Russia's gas hinterland in northern Siberia for the first time
Image for Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
Image for Dollar trades near 7-month low against yen as oil settles above $100
Dollar trades near 7-month low against yen as oil settles above $100
Image for Brent settles at over $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies
Brent settles at over $100 a barrel as Middle East conflict intensifies
Image for Exclusive-OpenAI’s rogue agents used at least 10 more sites for unauthorized comms, researchers say
Exclusive-OpenAI’s rogue agents used at least 10 more sites for unauthorized comms, researchers say
View All Finance Posts