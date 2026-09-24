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US and Indian top diplomats discuss Russia sanctions bill signed by Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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US, India Diplomatic Talks on Russia Sanctions Bill and Effects on Trade

Overview of Recent Diplomatic Discussions and Sanctions Legislation

By Kanishka Singh

Background of the Sanctions Bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar discussed on Wednesday US measures that could be leveled against countries that engage economically with Russia and Iran, with New Delhi reiterating concerns over a sanctions bill recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Details of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act

Last week, Trump signed the bill called "Lindsey ⁠O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," named after deceased South Carolina Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham.

The bill passed by the US Congress paved the way for increased economic pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that began in early 2022.

Key Points from US-India Diplomatic Talks

Rubio and Jaishankar "discussed sanctions that could be leveled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran," the State Department said in a statement after their meeting in New York.

Jaishankar wrote on X he "reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA."

India’s Concerns Over Sanctions

India has previously told Washington that new measures to levy tariffs over the purchase of Russian oil could impact bilateral ties.

Tariff Requirements and Implications

The bill requires Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% within 30 days on all goods imported into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas as well as any country that knowingly made new purchases of oil or gas 30 days after the law was enacted or was among the top five countries helping Russia evade sanctions.

Impact on India’s Trade and Energy Policy

India is among the biggest buyers of Russian oil. After Russia invaded Ukraine, India sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian crude. The stepped-up purchases were partly the reason Trump imposed tariffs of as much as 50% on Indian goods in August 2025, among the steepest levied on any country.

Recent Changes in Tariffs and Indian Oil Purchases

In February, Trump rolled back those duties, citing what he said was India's commitment to halt Russian oil purchases. But New Delhi only briefly reduced purchases from Russia in early 2026. They have since jumped, especially since the supply shock that followed the US-Israeli war on Iran.

India’s Position on Energy Security

India says its large population and growing economy need affordable energy supplies. Indian analysts say India's purchases of Russian oil were not financing the war on Ukraine but helping stabilize global supplies and keeping domestic prices in check.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Daphne Psaledakis and Ryan Patrick Jones; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, signed by President Trump on September 18, authorizes up to 100% tariffs on the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas, and targets Russia’s energy-sanctions‑evasion ‘shadow fleet’ cite turn0search0 turn0search6
  • India, one of the world’s largest buyers of Russian crude (importing about 1.6 million barrels per day), is directly threatened by the bill’s tariff provisions and has raised concerns over its energy security and trade cite turn0search5 turn0search26
  • New Delhi warned the legislation could strain US‑India ties and emphasized its energy decisions are based on national interest and market dynamics, pledging to take necessary measures to protect its economic interests cite turn0reddit19

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026?
It is a US law signed by President Trump that allows for economic sanctions and tariffs on countries importing Russian oil or aiding Russia and Iran.
How does the US sanctions bill impact India?
The bill threatens tariffs up to 100% on imports from countries like India that buy Russian oil, potentially affecting India-US trade relations.
Why has India increased purchases of Russian oil?
India increased Russian oil imports due to discounted prices and the need for affordable energy to support its growing population and economy.
Has the US already imposed tariffs on Indian goods?
Yes, in August 2025, Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Indian goods, which were later rolled back in February due to India's commitment on Russian oil.
How does India justify its oil trade with Russia?
India argues its purchases help stabilize global supplies and domestic prices, not finance Russia's war on Ukraine.

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