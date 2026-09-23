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UK banks make first interbank transactions using tokenised deposits - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK banks make first interbank transactions using tokenised deposits

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking blockchain UK digital assets

UK Banks Mark Milestone with First Tokenised Deposits Interbank Transactions

By Phoebe Seers and Elizabeth Howcroft

Breakthrough in Blockchain-Based Banking Transactions

LONDON/PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest banks have completed the world's first transactions using tokenised deposits to move money between themselves, a boost for a blockchain-based version of commercial bank money that proponents say offers a safer alternative to stablecoins.

Banks and other financial institutions have for more than a decade been looking for ways to introduce blockchain into their own IT systems, by creating crypto tokens representing assets such as deposits, stocks, bonds and currencies. However, the development by each lender of its own blockchain-based system had prevented transactions between institutions.

Recent Pilot Transactions and Industry Collaboration

Lloyds, NatWest and Barclays have now carried out two mortgage transactions using tokenised deposits, their industry association UK Finance told Reuters, while a trio of banks including HSBC this week ran a person-to-person transaction simulating an online marketplace purchase.

The trials are part of the "Great British Tokenised Deposit" project run by UK Finance, after participating banks committed to the initiative through a pilot launched last year.

Advantages Over Stablecoins

Banks say moving tokenised assets could be cheaper and more efficient than using existing systems, while the Bank of England has said it would rather banks innovate with tokenised deposits instead of stablecoins - a kind of crypto token pegged to the US dollar or other currencies.   

Tokenised deposits have the same legal status as money deposited in a bank account, whereas stablecoins are typically issued by a private company and take money out of the banking system, raising concerns about the cost of credit and monetary sovereignty.

Innovative Use Cases and Future Plans

Programmable Deposits and Fraud Reduction

BONDS IN 2027

In the simulated online purchase, programmable deposits allowed funds to be set aside in the buyer's account and released to the seller only once the goods had been received, something which Jana Mackintosh, UK Finance's managing director for Payments and Innovation, said showed the technology could lower fraud risks. While money moved between accounts, no real goods changed hands in the test. 

Banks also completed two remortgage transactions using tokenised deposits, where locked funds were released automatically once the property transaction was completed. 

Roadmap to 2027: Digital Bonds and Global Interest

Establishing a Framework and International Collaboration

The project now plans to establish a company and develop a rulebook and governing framework to support the move from pilot into full production, and the banks involved plan to issue three digital bonds in the first quarter of 2027 that can be traded and settled with tokenised deposits, Mackintosh added.

“In the last 12 months, other jurisdictions have been speaking to us in earnest about what we’ve done, trying to understand how they can now catch up,” she said, citing conversations with counterparts in Europe.

In the United States, The Clearing House, a banking association and payments company, announced an interbank tokenised deposit project in June. 

(Reporting by Phoebe Seers in London and Elizabeth Howcroft in Paris; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Major UK banks completed live interbank transactions using tokenised sterling deposits under the Great British Tokenised Deposit (GBTD) pilot, including mortgage and person-to-person use cases, marking a global first in interoperable bank-issued blockchain money. (Reuters, UK Finance) (marketscreener.com)
  • Tokenised deposits retain regulatory protections and legal status of commercial bank money—unlike stablecoins—allowing programmable, faster and more secure payments, including conditional releases and reduced fraud risk. (Reuters, UK Finance, BoE) (marketscreener.com)
  • The pilot aims to scale via a formal governance framework and plans to issue tokenised bonds in early 2027; the UK leads globally in making tokenised deposits interoperable and scalable. (Reuters, UK Finance) (ukfinance.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are tokenised deposits?
Tokenised deposits are digital representations of traditional bank deposits using blockchain technology, offering the same legal status as money deposited in a bank account.
Which UK banks participated in the tokenised deposits trials?
Lloyds, NatWest, Barclays, and HSBC participated in the trials, completing mortgage and person-to-person transactions using tokenised deposits.
How do tokenised deposits differ from stablecoins?
Tokenised deposits are issued by banks and have the same legal status as bank money, while stablecoins are typically issued by private firms and are pegged to fiat currencies.
What was demonstrated by the programmable deposits in the trial?
Programmable deposits enabled conditional money release, enhancing fraud risk reduction by releasing funds to a seller only after goods are received.
What are the next steps for UK banks in tokenised deposit development?
UK banks plan to establish a company, develop governance frameworks, and issue three digital bonds in 2027 tradable and settleable via tokenised deposits.

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