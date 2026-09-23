UK Treasury Weighs Smaller Fiscal Buffer to Limit Tax Increases in Budget

Debate Over Fiscal Buffer and Tax Policy in Upcoming UK Budget

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey may accept a smaller fiscal buffer to reduce tax rises in next month’s budget as investors signaled the gilt market would not be spooked by a more modest headroom target, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Government Discussions and Fiscal Buffer Options

• The Treasury and Downing Street are debating whether to set a lower buffer in the budget than the government's fiscal watchdog forecast in March, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Potential Headroom Figures Considered

• One person involved in the government’s discussions suggested that headroom of £15 billion ($19.85 billion) would be enough, while another suggested closer to £20 billion, and a third person said no figure was yet being targeted, the report added.

Pressure on Healey to Meet Fiscal Rules

• Healey, who is set to present his budget next month, is under pressure to show how he can meet ⁠his fiscal rules without raising the main taxes.

Treasury Response and Market Implications

• The Treasury declined to comment on the report.

Exchange Rate Context

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)