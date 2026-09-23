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UK Treasury open to smaller fiscal headroom to reduce tax hikes, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK Treasury open to smaller fiscal headroom to reduce tax hikes, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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UK Treasury Weighs Smaller Fiscal Buffer to Limit Tax Increases in Budget

Debate Over Fiscal Buffer and Tax Policy in Upcoming UK Budget

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British finance minister John Healey may accept a smaller fiscal buffer to reduce tax rises in next month’s budget as investors signaled the gilt market would not be spooked by a more modest headroom target, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Government Discussions and Fiscal Buffer Options

• The Treasury and Downing Street are debating whether to set a lower buffer in the budget than the government's fiscal watchdog forecast in March, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Potential Headroom Figures Considered

• One person involved in the government’s discussions suggested that headroom of £15 billion ($19.85 billion) would be enough, while another suggested closer to £20 billion, and a third person said no figure was yet being targeted, the report added.

Pressure on Healey to Meet Fiscal Rules

•  Healey, who is set to present his budget next month, is under pressure to show how he can meet ⁠his fiscal rules without raising the main taxes.

Treasury Response and Market Implications

• The Treasury declined to comment on the report.

Exchange Rate Context

($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • The Treasury and Downing Street are debating setting a lower fiscal headroom than the Office for Budget Responsibility’s March forecast to avoid tax rises.
  • Some officials suggest a headroom of around £15 billion to £20 billion could suffice, though no final figure is decided.
  • Observers note that gilt markets seem unlikely to be unsettled by a smaller buffer, reducing pressure for tax increases.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK Treasury considering regarding fiscal headroom?
The UK Treasury is considering accepting a smaller fiscal buffer in the upcoming budget to reduce the need for tax hikes.
Why might the UK Treasury opt for a smaller fiscal buffer?
The move is influenced by signals from investors that the gilt market would not be unsettled by a more modest headroom target.
What fiscal buffer figures are being discussed?
Figures ranging from £15 billion to £20 billion have been discussed, but no final target has been set.
Who is the current British finance minister?
John Healey is the current British finance minister expected to present the upcoming budget.
Did the Treasury comment on the fiscal headroom reports?
No, the Treasury declined to comment on the reports regarding fiscal headroom.

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