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EU countries outside the euro not yet ready to adopt it, Commission says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy European Union monetary policy

Most EU States Outside the Eurozone Fail to Meet Criteria for Euro Adoption

By Jan Strupczewski

Current Status of Euro Adoption Among EU Member States

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The five European Union countries still using their national currencies, but obliged to eventually switch to the euro, do not meet the criteria to adopt the single currency at this stage, the European Commission said in a regular report on Wednesday.

The euro is now used in 21 out of the bloc's 27 countries, by more than 350 million people. Every two years, the Commission prepares a report on the readiness of EU countries still using national currencies to join the EU single currency.

Countries Not Using the Euro

Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czechia and Denmark do not use the euro. Denmark has a formal opt-out, but the others committed to switch to it when they joined the EU.

However, they can do that once they meet certain criteria.

Criteria for Euro Adoption

These are low inflation and interest rates, a stable national currency, a budget deficit within EU limits, public debt below 60% of GDP or falling toward that level and central bank laws in line with European Central Bank requirements.

Political and Economic Challenges

For governments that do not want to join the euro for domestic political reasons this provides a convenient excuse, and some deliberately drag their feet on the required criteria.

Country-Specific Progress and Obstacles

Sweden and Czechia

Sweden and Czechia meet all the necessary conditions except putting their national currencies into the Exchange Rate Mechanism II for two years to test their stability. To enter the ERM2 is a government decision, which they choose not to make.

Both also choose not to tweak their central bank laws to meet ECB standards.

Romania

Romania would like to adopt the euro, but is far from the required levels of low inflation, budget deficit, interest rates, currency stability or legal compatibility. But it does meet the debt criterion.

Poland

Poland also meets the debt level condition, but misses all the others and is in no rush to change that for political reasons because it does not want to adopt the euro anytime soon. 

Public Opinion on Euro Adoption

The latest Eurobarometer survey showed only 43% of Poles wanted to adopt the euro, compared to 65% of Romanians, 51% of Swedes and 42% of Czechs. 

Hungary

Hungarians were the most enthusiastic towards the euro with 80% supporting adoption. After a change of heart that came with the new government in April, Budapest said it wanted to join the euro by 2030, but economists see this as an ambitious target given the poor state of Hungary's economy. 

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Although legally bound (except Denmark), these six EU countries are not ready to join the eurozone due to insufficient convergence across inflation, fiscal, exchange‑rate and legal requirements (commission.europa.eu).
  • Sweden and Czechia narrowly miss readiness as they meet most criteria but avoid ERM II and ECB‑compatible legal frameworks (european-union.europa.eu).
  • Romania, Poland and Hungary fall short on multiple fronts — inflation, deficits, interest rates or legal alignment — despite differing political will and public support levels (ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which EU countries are not currently using the euro?
Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czechia, and Denmark are not using the euro; Denmark has a formal opt-out.
What criteria must EU countries meet to adopt the euro?
Countries need low inflation and interest, currency stability, controlled budget deficit, public debt under 60% of GDP, and compatible central bank laws.
Why have some EU countries delayed joining the eurozone?
Several countries have political reasons or have not met key criteria such as legal compatibility, inflation, or budget regulations.
Which EU country is most enthusiastic about adopting the euro?
Hungary shows the most support, with 80% of Hungarians in favor of euro adoption.
How often does the European Commission assess euro adoption readiness?
The European Commission prepares a readiness report every two years for EU countries using national currencies.

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