Banco BPM Shares Climb as UniCredit and Credit Agricole Consider Joint Interest
Banco BPM Attracts Attention from Major European Banks
Share Performance and Market Reaction
MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco BPM rose 2.3% on Friday, slightly outperforming the sector, lifted by the prospect of joint interest for the Italian bank by bigger rival UniCredit and France's Credit Agricole.
Potential Acquisition Talks
UniCredit and Credit Agricole's Coordinated Move
Sources told Reuters on Thursday that UniCredit and Credit Agricole had floated the idea of a potential coordinated move on BPM in recent conversations with Italian authorities among a number of M&A scenarios they are both examining.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)