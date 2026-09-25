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Finance

Shares in Banco BPM rise on report of joint Credit Agricole-UniCredit interest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Banco BPM Shares Climb as UniCredit and Credit Agricole Consider Joint Interest

Banco BPM Attracts Attention from Major European Banks

Share Performance and Market Reaction

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco BPM rose 2.3% on Friday, slightly outperforming the sector, lifted by the prospect of joint interest for the Italian bank by bigger rival UniCredit and France's Credit Agricole.

Potential Acquisition Talks

UniCredit and Credit Agricole's Coordinated Move

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that UniCredit and Credit Agricole had floated the idea of a potential coordinated move on BPM in recent conversations with Italian authorities among a number of M&A scenarios they are both examining.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Banco BPM shares rose ~2–3% amid talk of joint interest from UniCredit and Crédit Agricole (it.investing.com)
  • Crédit Agricole, with nearly 30% stake, is a key shareholder whose support would be pivotal for any UniCredit-led approach (es.investing.com)
  • Banco BPM is caught between rival bids: MPS launched a €25.3 billion unsolicited offer in August, while consolidation momentum in Italian banking continues (es.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Banco BPM shares rise?
Shares rose 2.3% due to reports of joint M&A interest from UniCredit and Credit Agricole.
Who are the banks reportedly interested in Banco BPM?
UniCredit and France's Credit Agricole are reportedly interested in Banco BPM.
What prompted the interest in Banco BPM?
The interest was prompted by discussions between UniCredit, Credit Agricole, and Italian authorities about possible coordinated M&A moves.
How did Banco BPM perform compared to the sector?
Banco BPM shares slightly outperformed the sector with a 2.3% rise.
Where were the discussions about Banco BPM's M&A scenarios held?
The discussions took place with Italian authorities in Milan.

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