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Headlines

Russian soldier kills colleague and three civilians in Crimea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Russian Soldier Opens Fire in Crimea, Killing Four and Wounding Several

Details of the Crimea Shooting Incident

Overview of the Attack

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian soldier in Crimea opened fire on his colleagues, killing one and wounding another, before turning his weapon on civilians and killing three, an official said on Tuesday.

Casualties and Arrest

Victims of the Shooting

Three other people were wounded, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Sevastopol region. He said the attacker had been arrested.

Attacker's Motive

There was no information on the motive for the attacks.

Official Response

Statements from Authorities

"All circumstances and causes of the incident are being established," said Razvozhayev, urging people to remain calm and not to spread rumours.

Background on Crimea

Strategic Importance of Crimea

Crimea is a strategic and heavily militarised peninsula on the Black Sea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Report Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • An on-duty Russian soldier opened fire in Sevastopol region, killing a fellow serviceman and three civilians, injuring several others, before being apprehended—no motive has been reported by officials.
  • Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, urged calm and said all facts and causes are under investigation following the shooting.
  • Crimea, a strategically vital and heavily militarised Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014, continues to see elevated tensions and military incidents amid the broader conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Crimea involving a Russian soldier?
A Russian soldier opened fire on colleagues and civilians in Crimea, killing four people and wounding several others.
How many people were killed and wounded in the Crimea shooting?
Four people were killed, including one soldier and three civilians, while several others were wounded.
Has the suspect in the Crimea shooting been arrested?
Yes, the Russian soldier who committed the shooting has been arrested according to officials.
What is known about the motive for the Crimea shooting?
The motive for the attacks is not yet known, and authorities are still investigating the circumstances.
Who provided information about the Crimea shooting?
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, provided details about the incident.

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