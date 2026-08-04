Russian Soldier Opens Fire in Crimea, Killing Four and Wounding Several

Details of the Crimea Shooting Incident

Overview of the Attack

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A Russian soldier in Crimea opened fire on his colleagues, killing one and wounding another, before turning his weapon on civilians and killing three, an official said on Tuesday.

Casualties and Arrest

Victims of the Shooting

Three other people were wounded, said Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Sevastopol region. He said the attacker had been arrested.

Attacker's Motive

There was no information on the motive for the attacks.

Official Response

Statements from Authorities

"All circumstances and causes of the incident are being established," said Razvozhayev, urging people to remain calm and not to spread rumours.

Background on Crimea

Strategic Importance of Crimea

Crimea is a strategic and heavily militarised peninsula on the Black Sea, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Report Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou and Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn and Andrew Heavens)