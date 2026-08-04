Three Crew Members Injured in Drone Strike on Cargo Ship Near Novorossiysk

Details of the Drone Attack Incident

Incident Overview

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Three crew members were seriously injured after a roll-on/roll-off cargo ship was hit in a drone attack near Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Turkey's maritime authority said late on Monday.

Ship's Route and Location of Attack

Voyage Details

The Nadezhda was sailing from Novorossiysk to Turkey's northern Samsun port on Monday when it came under attack about 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk, the maritime authority said in a statement.

Evacuation and Damage

All 22 crew members were evacuated to Russia including three seriously injured, it said, adding that the fire continued to burn in the bow of the cargo ship.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Attack

Unknown Perpetrators

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strike on the ship.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)