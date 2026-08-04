GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Headlines

Three crew injured as cargo ship hit by drone attack near Russia's Novorossiysk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Shipping Maritime News

Three Crew Members Injured in Drone Strike on Cargo Ship Near Novorossiysk

Details of the Drone Attack Incident

Incident Overview

ISTANBUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Three crew members were seriously injured after a roll-on/roll-off cargo ship was hit in a drone attack near Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Turkey's maritime authority said late on Monday.

Ship's Route and Location of Attack

Voyage Details

The Nadezhda was sailing from Novorossiysk to Turkey's northern Samsun port on Monday when it came under attack about 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk, the maritime authority said in a statement.

Evacuation and Damage

All 22 crew members were evacuated to Russia including three seriously injured, it said, adding that the fire continued to burn in the bow of the cargo ship.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Attack

Unknown Perpetrators

It was not immediately clear who was behind the strike on the ship.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Drone warfare increasingly threatens commercial shipping in the Black Sea amid Russia‑Ukraine conflict, with prior attacks on tankers and container vessels near Novorossiysk (arstechnica.com)
  • Novorossiysk has emerged as a frequent target—recent incidents include strikes on the CPC oil terminal and Greek‑flagged tankers, disrupting fuel and commodity exports (easternherald.com)
  • Neither side has claimed responsibility for the Nadezhda attack, reflecting the ambiguous and evolving nature of maritime threats in the Black Sea theater

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the cargo ship drone attack occur?
The attack occurred about 20 nautical miles off Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.
How many crew members were injured in the incident?
Three crew members were seriously injured.
What was the route of the attacked cargo ship?
The Nadezhda was sailing from Novorossiysk, Russia to Samsun port in northern Turkey.
Was the crew evacuated after the attack?
Yes, all 22 crew members were evacuated to Russia following the attack.
Is it known who was behind the drone strike?
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the strike.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for HSBC's first-half profit jumps 23%

HSBC's first-half profit jumps 23%

Image for Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

Status of US-Iran talks uncertain as ship struck in Hormuz

Image for Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store

Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store

Image for Yen clings to intervention gains as traders stay alert to more

Yen clings to intervention gains as traders stay alert to more

Image for Oil ticks up after selloff as talks to end US-Iran war remain uncertain

Oil ticks up after selloff as talks to end US-Iran war remain uncertain

Image for Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools
Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools
Image for Warehouse facility hit by drones near Russia's St Petersburg, governor says
Warehouse facility hit by drones near Russia's St Petersburg, governor says
Image for Former Ukrainian top commander sees no prospect of Kyiv joining NATO
Former Ukrainian top commander sees no prospect of Kyiv joining NATO
Image for Morocco says Spain should have foreseen migration impact of court ruling
Morocco says Spain should have foreseen migration impact of court ruling
Image for Denmark targets August 21 for second Security Council UN chief poll
Denmark targets August 21 for second Security Council UN chief poll
Image for Trump says Iran talks are going on 'right now', Tehran has one last chance
Trump says Iran talks are going on 'right now', Tehran has one last chance
Image for Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. Stefanishyna dismissed by presidential decree
Ukraine’s ambassador to U.S. Stefanishyna dismissed by presidential decree
Image for Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official
Image for Lithuanian police launch racism investigation after Black powerlifter incident
Lithuanian police launch racism investigation after Black powerlifter incident
Image for After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality
After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality
Image for Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Image for Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump
Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump
View All Headlines Posts