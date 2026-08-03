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Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Politics Immigration UK News policy security

Reform UK Proposes Military-Led Border Operation to Halt Asylum Seekers

Reform UK’s Immigration Policy and Political Context

Announcement of "Operation Fortress"

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Britain's right-wing Reform UK party said on Monday that if elected, it would stop asylum seekers with what it called the largest military operation in the Channel since World War Two, as it faces falling popularity and questions over its funding.

Pointing to a migration crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Reform leader Nigel Farage announced a tougher immigration policy that he said would see asylum seekers who arrive in small boats intercepted and returned to France.

Reform said the policy, dubbed "Operation Fortress", would make Britain's border impenetrable.

"Under a Reform government, within a fortnight, there would be no more boats," Farage told reporters at a press conference.

Political Challenges Facing Reform UK

Farage has suffered a difficult few months with his party losing its lead in national opinion polls for the first time in over a year after a series of revelations about gifts and donations to senior party figures.

Labour accused Reform of repackaging old policies on immigration to deflect attention from questions about its finances, while some experts questioned whether the party's latest proposals were workable.

Expert Criticism of the Plan

Andrew Fox, a former paratrooper and a senior associate fellow at the Henry Jackson Society think-tank, said the plan "sounds magnificent, provided you know nothing about ships, sailors, France or the law". 

Fox said Britain could not move warships into French territorial waters, seize boats, or disembark passengers in Calais without French permission.

"This is the gap at the centre of the policy," he said. 

Government Response and Recent Migration Figures

Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Sunday promised "relentless" action on stopping asylum seekers after new figures showed that more than 2,000 people had arrived in Britain since he became leader two weeks ago.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Reform UK's "Operation Fortress" proposes a military-led naval blockade in the Channel to stop asylum seekers and send them back to France within two weeks of taking power.
  • Experts question the plan’s legality, noting that UK warships cannot operate in French territorial waters or disembark intercepted people without French consent.
  • This move comes amid falling poll support for Reform UK and scrutiny over party finances; Labour criticises the policy as repackaged immigration rhetoric to distract from these issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Reform UK's proposed plan for asylum seekers?
Reform UK proposes a military-led operation called 'Operation Fortress' to intercept and return asylum seekers arriving in small boats to France.
Who announced the new immigration policy for Reform UK?
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, announced the tougher immigration policy at a press conference.
How does Reform UK plan to stop boats in the Channel?
They propose the largest military operation in the Channel since World War Two to make Britain's border impenetrable.
What criticism has the policy faced?
Experts questioned the legality and workability of the plan, including moving warships into French waters or returning boats without French permission.
Why is Reform UK focusing on immigration policy now?
The party faces declining poll numbers and scrutiny over its finances, with critics suggesting the policy shift may be to distract from these issues.

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