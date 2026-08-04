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Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine strikes three warehouses across Russia, killing five, local officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Ukraine Drone Strikes Kill Five and Hit Wildberries Warehouses Across Russia

Ukrainian Drone Attacks Target Russian Warehouses

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones struck three warehouses across Russia overnight, including two run by online retailer Wildberries, killing five people, local officials said on Tuesday.

Wildberries Warehouses Under Attack

Wildberries, which has become a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks - part of what Kyiv says is a campaign to bring the war home to ordinary Russians - said its warehouse near St Petersburg had caught fire but that there were no casualties.

Incident in the Tver Region

In the Tver region, to the northwest of Moscow, another Wildberries facility was damaged by drones, Vitaly Korolyov, the acting regional governor said. Nobody was hurt in that attack.

Fatal Attack in the Moscow Region

But in the Moscow region, home to 22 million people, a drone attack on the city of Chekhov set an unnamed warehouse alight and killed five people, the governor, Andrei Vorobyov, said. A further 10 people were injured.

Impact on Wildberries and Russian Economy

Wildberries as a Strategic Target

Kyiv has sought to disrupt the operations of Wildberries, which is often described as Russia's answer to Amazon and is a linchpin of the consumer economy.

Response from Wildberries Leadership

The company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, has called the Ukrainian attacks – which have targeted more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 – "acts of terrorism".

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildberries, Russia’s largest e‑commerce retailer, has seen over a dozen of its warehouses hit since mid‑July, damaging about 7–10% of its logistics capacity and causing significant economic loss (up to 100 billion rubles) (themoscowtimes.com).
  • Kyiv justifies targeting Wildberries as these facilities reportedly store dual‑use goods—drone parts, fiber optics, navigation systems—supporting the Russian military, aiming to disrupt wartime logistics and strain civilian access (wfdd.org).
  • The attacks have raised public concern: Russian small‑seller partners face losses, Wildberries earlier revised terms to exclude compensation for such strikes, and critics argue Ukraine is bringing the war home to ordinary Russians (thedailybeast.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the recent Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia?
Ukrainian drones struck three warehouses across Russia, including two Wildberries sites and a warehouse in Moscow region, killing five people.
Were there any casualties in the Wildberries warehouse attacks?
No casualties were reported at the Wildberries warehouse near St Petersburg or in Tver, but five people were killed in a separate Moscow region attack.
How has Wildberries been affected by the attacks?
Wildberries warehouses have been frequent targets, with more than a dozen sites attacked since July 18, disrupting operations but causing no employee casualties.
Why are Ukrainian drones targeting Russian warehouses?
Kyiv says its campaign aims to bring the war home to ordinary Russians and disrupt the consumer economy.
Who confirmed the details of the drone attacks and casualties?
Local officials, including regional governors and Wildberries' CEO, confirmed details of the attacks and casualties.

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