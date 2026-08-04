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Antarctic cold snap sweeps New Zealand's South Island, shuts roads and schools

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Weather New Zealand South Island Disruptions Temperature

Antarctic Cold Snap Disrupts Travel, Schools Across New Zealand's South Island

Severe Weather Impacts and Community Response

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - An Antarctic polar blast swept across parts of New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday, bringing snow to sea level and icy temperatures that forced road closures and disrupted schools.

Snowfall and Immediate Effects

Snow blanketed Dunedin, the South Island's second-largest city, prompting police to urge residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary because of icy roads.

Traffic Disruptions and Safety Concerns

"Police have received a number of reports of crashes across Dunedin this morning, with some vehicles sliding off the road. Thankfully, there have been no injuries," New Zealand Police said in a social media post.

Community and Recreational Activities

Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the snowfall by descending Dunedin's Baldwin Street, billed as the world's steepest residential street, local media reported. Further north, snow was visible on the sand at Christchurch's New Brighton Beach.

Unusual Weather Patterns

Snowfall is uncommon in Dunedin, particularly at sea level, although the city's hill suburbs can receive snow during severe cold outbreaks.

Transport and Service Disruptions

Public Transport Cancellations

All bus services in the city were cancelled, authorities said, while ferry services between New Zealand's North and South islands were suspended because of strong winds and heavy swells.

Weather Forecast and Outlook

Duration and Severity of the Cold Snap

MetService, New Zealand's weather bureau, said the cold outbreak was expected to persist for the next two days, bringing snow or sleet to near sea level across the eastern South Island.

Coldest Temperatures Expected

Thursday morning could bring the coldest temperatures of the year for many parts of the country, the forecaster said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Snow fell to sea level in Dunedin and even on Christchurch’s New Brighton Beach—rare occurrences that disrupted daily life including bus cancellations and dangerous road conditions. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Police reported numerous icy‑road crashes in Dunedin (without injuries), and MetService forecasts the polar blast to persist through Thursday with potentially the coldest morning of the year. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Such cold‑snap events—snow at sea level in southern and eastern South Island regions—are uncommon but historically impactful, often causing widespread closures and emphasizing the vulnerability of transport and schools. (civildefence.govt.nz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused road closures and school disruptions in New Zealand's South Island?
An Antarctic polar blast brought snow, icy roads, and freezing temperatures, leading to several road closures and school suspensions across the region.
Which city was most affected by the snow in this cold snap?
Dunedin, the South Island's second-largest city, was heavily blanketed by snow during the cold snap.
How did authorities respond to the hazardous road conditions?
Police urged residents to avoid travel unless necessary and reported several vehicular incidents due to icy roads, but no injuries occurred.
Were public transport and ferry services affected during the cold weather?
All bus services in Dunedin were cancelled and ferry operations between the North and South Islands were suspended due to strong winds and heavy swells.
How long was the cold weather expected to last?
New Zealand's weather bureau forecasted that the cold outbreak would persist for two more days, with the season's lowest temperatures expected.

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