Antarctic Cold Snap Disrupts Travel, Schools Across New Zealand's South Island

Severe Weather Impacts and Community Response

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - An Antarctic polar blast swept across parts of New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday, bringing snow to sea level and icy temperatures that forced road closures and disrupted schools.

Snowfall and Immediate Effects

Snow blanketed Dunedin, the South Island's second-largest city, prompting police to urge residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary because of icy roads.

Traffic Disruptions and Safety Concerns

"Police have received a number of reports of crashes across Dunedin this morning, with some vehicles sliding off the road. Thankfully, there have been no injuries," New Zealand Police said in a social media post.

Community and Recreational Activities

Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the snowfall by descending Dunedin's Baldwin Street, billed as the world's steepest residential street, local media reported. Further north, snow was visible on the sand at Christchurch's New Brighton Beach.

Unusual Weather Patterns

Snowfall is uncommon in Dunedin, particularly at sea level, although the city's hill suburbs can receive snow during severe cold outbreaks.

Transport and Service Disruptions

Public Transport Cancellations

All bus services in the city were cancelled, authorities said, while ferry services between New Zealand's North and South islands were suspended because of strong winds and heavy swells.

Weather Forecast and Outlook

Duration and Severity of the Cold Snap

MetService, New Zealand's weather bureau, said the cold outbreak was expected to persist for the next two days, bringing snow or sleet to near sea level across the eastern South Island.

Coldest Temperatures Expected

Thursday morning could bring the coldest temperatures of the year for many parts of the country, the forecaster said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Saad Sayeed)