Turkey Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Ensure Safe Navigation in Black Sea
Turkey Urges Action After Drone Attack on Turkish-Owned Vessel
Incident Details
ANKARA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday called on Russia and Ukraine to take measures to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea after a drone attack hit a Turkish-owned vessel and seriously injured three crew members near Russia's Novorossiysk port.
Official Response from Turkish Foreign Ministry
Concerns Over Civilian Vessel Safety
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was seriously concerned about the targeting of civilians vessels in the Black Sea despite "all of our warnings", adding it was closely following the condition of its citizens.
Monitoring of Turkish Citizens' Safety
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )