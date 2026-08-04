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Turkey calls on Russia, Ukraine to ensure Black Sea safety after drone attack - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey calls on Russia, Ukraine to ensure Black Sea safety after drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Shipping security

Turkey Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Ensure Safe Navigation in Black Sea

Turkey Urges Action After Drone Attack on Turkish-Owned Vessel

Incident Details

ANKARA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey on Tuesday called on Russia and Ukraine to take measures to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea after a drone attack hit a Turkish-owned vessel and seriously injured three crew members near Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Official Response from Turkish Foreign Ministry

Concerns Over Civilian Vessel Safety

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was seriously concerned about the targeting of civilians vessels in the Black Sea despite "all of our warnings", adding it was closely following the condition of its citizens.

Monitoring of Turkish Citizens' Safety

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey condemned the drone attack on a Turkish‑owned merchant ship near Russia’s Novorossiysk port, which seriously injured three crew members, and is closely monitoring the victims’ condition.
  • Ankara warned both Russia and Ukraine that targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea endangers navigational safety and violates norms, reiterating prior warnings.
  • The Black Sea has seen a rising number of drone attacks on commercial vessels in 2026, intensifying Turkey’s calls for restraint, safe shipping corridors, and peaceful resolution of the Russia‑Ukraine conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Turkey to call for navigational safety in the Black Sea?
A Turkish-owned vessel was hit by a drone attack near Novorossiysk, injuring three crew members.
Who is monitoring the wellbeing of the injured crew members?
The Turkish Foreign Ministry is closely following the condition of its citizens who were injured.
What is Turkey’s stance on attacks targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea?
Turkey expressed serious concern and has issued repeated warnings about the targeting of civilian vessels.
Which countries did Turkey address regarding Black Sea safety?
Turkey called on both Russia and Ukraine to take measures to ensure safety in the Black Sea.

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