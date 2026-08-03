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Denmark targets August 21 for second Security Council UN chief poll - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark targets August 21 for second Security Council UN chief poll

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking International Politics United Nations leadership

Denmark Sets August 21 for Next UN Security Council Secretary-General Poll

UN Security Council's Ongoing Secretary-General Selection Process

Background and Current Status

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council is expected to hold another informal poll this month as it selects the next U.N. secretary-general, the council president for August said on Monday, while indicating that a decision is still some way off.

Portugal's Antonio Guterres steps down as head of the world body at the year-end after two five-year terms and a first "straw poll" in the 15-member Council to replace him took place last week.

Leading Candidates in the Race

That showed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan as a narrow early frontrunner among seven current candidates, followed by former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and then Argentina's Rafael Grossi, head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

Christina Markus Lassen, the U.N. ambassador of Denmark, which holds the monthly Security Council presidency for August, said it was "aiming for and hoping to schedule" another poll on August 21.

Challenges Facing the Next Secretary-General

Guterres' successor faces the task of revitalizing an organization in crisis and declining stature, amid growing pressure to reform what critics say is a bloated, costly bureaucracy and reduce duplication across its agencies.

Avoiding a veto by any of the five permanent members of the Security Council – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States – is vital, and the countries have widely differing world views.

The Selection Procedure

Precedent suggests multiple rounds of polling could continue in the coming weeks and conclude in late September or early October. Other candidates can still join the contest and the process could take longer if no consensus candidate emerges.

The other current candidates are former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, former Ecuadorean Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa, former Senegalese President Macky Sall, and Ugandan diplomat Olara Otunnu.

Straw Polls and Voting Mechanisms

In the early rounds of straw polls, identical ballots are cast, allowing diplomats to see overall levels of support and opposition without revealing any negative P5 votes.

At a later stage, the P5 use ballots of a different color that reveal whether a candidate has received a "discourage" vote from one of them.

Lassen said she would not assume that color-coded ballots would be used in the next round.

"That would normally happen if we're sure that the next round is close to something where we have a final candidate that we can all agree on," she said. "I'm not sure we're there yet."

Final Appointment and General Assembly Approval

The Security Council ultimately adopts a resolution recommending an appointment to the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. This needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes. Subsequent General Assembly approval has long been seen as a formality.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Don Durfee and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark, holding the August Security Council presidency, targets August 21 for the second informal straw‑poll to select the next UN secretary‑general.
  • Former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan leads slightly, followed by Carolyn Rodrigues‑Birkett and Rafael Grossi, but no decision is imminent.
  • Multiple straw‑poll rounds, potentially including colour‑coded ballots to reveal P5 positions, are expected through September or October based on past precedent

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the next UN Security Council secretary-general poll take place?
The next informal poll for selecting the UN secretary-general is targeted for August 21.
Who are the frontrunners to succeed Antonio Guterres?
Rebeca Grynspan is an early frontrunner, followed by Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Rafael Grossi.
Why are multiple rounds of polling expected?
If no consensus candidate emerges, several straw polls may take place until late September or early October.
How is the final appointment of the UN secretary-general decided?
The Security Council recommends a candidate to the General Assembly, which then approves the appointment.

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