GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway's sovereign fund logo reflecting divestment from Israeli stocks amid Gaza conflict - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the logo of Norway's Sovereign Fund, which plans to divest from Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This decision reflects ethical investment practices and highlights the fund's significant influence in global finance.
Headlines

UK man jailed for claiming late mother's benefits while keeping her body in freezer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime UK News Welfare Fraud

UK man jailed for hiding mother's body in freezer and claiming her benefits

Details of the Case and Sentencing

Discovery of the Crime

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A British man who kept his mother's body in a freezer for nearly three years while he received almost £80,000 ($108,000) of her welfare benefits was jailed on Monday.

Christopher Phillips, 60, had admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his 89-year-old mother Sylvia Phillips after she died in March 2023 until his arrest at their home in Porthcawl, south Wales, in February this year.

Fraudulent Benefit Claims

Phillips also pleaded admitted fraud after he received about £78,000 in benefits and pension payments after his mother's death. Police said the cause of death is not yet known.

Police Investigation

Officers attended Phillips' address in February after concerns were raised about his mother, whom medical professionals had not seen since September 2022.

Phillips told police she was in London with relatives, but a search of the home led to officers discovering a freezer with Sylvia Phillips' body inside, covered with flowers and next to a birthday card from her son and his dog.

Psychiatric and Legal Details

British media reported that Phillips told a psychiatrist that he "didn't want to let her go" and that his lawyers said Phillips had slept in the same room to be close to the body.

Sentencing and Official Statements

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke sentenced Phillips to two years and four months in prison, saying his mother had "suffered the indignity of being stored in a chest freezer for three years" while he collected money intended for her.

"This is an extremely sad case where Phillips concealed his own mother's death and financially profited for a significant period," Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton from South Wales Police said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Phillips admitted preventing his mother’s lawful and decent burial and committing fraud by failing to report her death to authorities (DWP and Bridgend Council) while continuing to receive her benefits (itv.com).
  • Her body was discovered in February 2026 at his home in Porthcawl during a welfare check prompted by her GP; the cause of death remains undetermined (itv.com).
  • He was sentenced on June 2, 2026, to two years and four months in prison by Judge Tracey Lloyd‑Clarke, who condemned the indignity caused by storing the body in a chest freezer for years (itv.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How long did Christopher Phillips keep his mother's body in a freezer?
He kept his mother's body in a freezer for nearly three years after her death.
How much money did Phillips fraudulently claim in benefits?
He fraudulently claimed about £78,000 in benefits and pension payments after his mother's death.
What was Christopher Phillips sentenced for?
Phillips was sentenced for preventing the lawful burial of his mother and for benefit fraud.
Where did the incident occur?
The incident took place at Phillips' home in Porthcawl, South Wales, UK.
How long was Christopher Phillips sentenced to prison?
He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

Image for Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump

Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump

Image for Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers

Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers

Image for EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters

EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters

Image for Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack

Image for Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin says he is now outside Russia
Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin says he is now outside Russia
Image for Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service
Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service
Image for UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
Image for Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert
Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert
Image for Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes
Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes
Image for Leaked exams, dashed dreams: Why India's ‘cockroach’ youth turned on Modi
Leaked exams, dashed dreams: Why India's ‘cockroach’ youth turned on Modi
Image for Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack
Russia's Wildberries says warehouse in Vladimir region is on fire after Ukrainian drone attack
Image for Taiwan minister says close ties with U.S. Pacific Command boost defence readiness
Taiwan minister says close ties with U.S. Pacific Command boost defence readiness
Image for Ukrainian drone kills one child, injures two in playground in Russia's Belgorod region
Ukrainian drone kills one child, injures two in playground in Russia's Belgorod region
Image for Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72
Death toll from migrant rush into Ceuta rises to 72
Image for Greece battles wildfires, Hungary shuts nuclear power plant due to drought
Greece battles wildfires, Hungary shuts nuclear power plant due to drought
Image for Israeli strikes kill at least four in Gaza despite Trump announcing breakthrough
Israeli strikes kill at least four in Gaza despite Trump announcing breakthrough
View All Headlines Posts