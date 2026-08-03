UK man jailed for hiding mother's body in freezer and claiming her benefits

Details of the Case and Sentencing

Discovery of the Crime

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A British man who kept his mother's body in a freezer for nearly three years while he received almost £80,000 ($108,000) of her welfare benefits was jailed on Monday.

Christopher Phillips, 60, had admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his 89-year-old mother Sylvia Phillips after she died in March 2023 until his arrest at their home in Porthcawl, south Wales, in February this year.

Fraudulent Benefit Claims

Phillips also pleaded admitted fraud after he received about £78,000 in benefits and pension payments after his mother's death. Police said the cause of death is not yet known.

Police Investigation

Officers attended Phillips' address in February after concerns were raised about his mother, whom medical professionals had not seen since September 2022.

Phillips told police she was in London with relatives, but a search of the home led to officers discovering a freezer with Sylvia Phillips' body inside, covered with flowers and next to a birthday card from her son and his dog.

Psychiatric and Legal Details

British media reported that Phillips told a psychiatrist that he "didn't want to let her go" and that his lawyers said Phillips had slept in the same room to be close to the body.

Sentencing and Official Statements

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke sentenced Phillips to two years and four months in prison, saying his mother had "suffered the indignity of being stored in a chest freezer for three years" while he collected money intended for her.

"This is an extremely sad case where Phillips concealed his own mother's death and financially profited for a significant period," Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton from South Wales Police said in a statement.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)