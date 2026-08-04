Drone Attack Hits Warehouse Facility Near St Petersburg, Finnish Airspace Restricted
Incident Overview and Regional Response
Details of the Drone Attack Near St Petersburg
Aug 4 (Reuters) - A warehouse facility has been hit by drones near Russia's second-biggest city, St Petersburg, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram on Tuesday.
Facility Identification
He did not provide the name of the facility.
Finnish Airspace Restrictions
Establishment of Temporary Aviation Restriction
Neighbouring Finland, a European Union and NATO member, has established a temporary aviation restriction area in the eastern Gulf of Finland, its Defence Forces said on X.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)