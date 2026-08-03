GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Global Politics

After deadly day, Gazans say Trump's touting of plan jars with grim reality

Gaza Conflict and Reactions to Trump’s Peace Plan

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dawoud Abu Alkas

Escalation of Violence and Political Statements

CAIRO/GAZA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Palestinians in Gaza said on Monday Donald Trump's touting of a deal aimed at disarming Hamas and ending the war was out of touch with their worsening reality, after Israel killed 18 people in one of the deadliest days since a ceasefire last year.

The U.S. president on Thursday declared "a major milestone" towards implementing the Gaza peace plan agreed last October, saying that Hamas would disarm and Israel would withdraw in phases.

Complications in Implementation

But complications have swiftly emerged: Israel's defence minister said on Sunday that Israeli troops in Gaza would not move before Hamas disarms and its tunnels are destroyed, while Hamas insists Israel halt attacks before it begins implementing the part of the agreement dealing with its arms.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Gaza envoy for Trump's Board of Peace body that is overseeing the ceasefire, was expected to meet with Israeli officials on Monday, according to two sources familiar with the ceasefire efforts.

One of the sources said Mladenov would be meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a halt on attacks on Hamas in Gaza. No Israeli air strikes have been reported in Gaza so far on Monday.

Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An Israeli official said that Israeli forces will continue to "thwart any threat" to Israel's civilians and soldiers.

Impact on Gaza’s Civilian Population

On the ground in Gaza, much of it still in ruins as a result of the Israeli offensive launched in retaliation for Hamas' October 7, 2023, attacks, Palestinians say the Israeli strikes in recent days have shattered any hope of progress.

Israeli troops have occupied and depopulated two-thirds of the enclave, leaving nearly all its more than 2 million residents confined to a tiny strip of land along the coast, most in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

Eyewitness Accounts

"It was as if the war has resumed, there was an attack every one hour or less, and the planes struck places across the Gaza Strip, north, central and south, everywhere," Aya Mohammad Zaki, 32, told Reuters by phone.

The Palestinians killed on Sunday included a couple and their child in an Israeli strike on a Gaza City apartment. The Israeli military said it targeted military operatives in that and other strikes.

'WAITING FOR DISPLACEMENT'

Last year's ceasefire allowed Israeli forces to retain control of 53% of Gaza initially, before eventually withdrawing. But Israel has instead expanded its control. Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Sunday that the Israeli-held area had reached 60% to 70% as Israeli troops search for tunnels.

Soumah Dawla, 60, said that the Israeli-held zone had recently expanded towards her home, after she woke up to find yellow bricks laid by Israeli forces to demarcate the territory had been moved closer.

"We are waiting for displacement at any moment ... Our entire life is gone, our entire future is gone, our children's future is gone," said Dawla, whose family, like nearly all Gazans, has been displaced multiple times since the war began.

Around her, piles of rubble marked what was once a Gaza City neighbourhood. Nearby, her grandchildren played with building blocks on the floor of the tent, an improvised refuge she shares with her husband.

Dawla said she had hoped Trump's announcement would bring change but "on the contrary, destruction increased, displacement increased".

Israel's recent expansion of the yellow line forced people to flee in at least five different areas across the Gaza Strip, including Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, and Khan Younis, seven residents told Reuters.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on July 20 that 30 families were forced to leave an area near the yellow line in eastern Gaza city as a result of an Israeli displacement order.

Political Stalemate and Ongoing Tensions

Hamas has demanded Israel pull forces out of areas seized since last October's ceasefire as one of its demands for moving ahead with the deal.

Hamas rejects the word "disarmament" but says it will hand over its weapons for storage under the control of a U.S.-backed Palestinian administration after Israel halts operations and withdraws its forces in line with last year's ceasefire.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu's office told Reuters that Israel expressed concerns to Washington about the disarmament plan. "The most important concern for Israel is that nothing can happen before Hamas completely and truly disarms ...," spokesperson Doron Spielman said.

Casualties Since the Peace Plan

At least 1,230 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli strikes since the Trump-backed Gaza peace plan was agreed in October, according to Gaza health authorities. Hamas does not disclose its fatalities.

Four Israeli soldiers were killed over the same period, according to Israeli authorities.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo and Dawoud Abu Alkas in Gaza; Additional reporting by Pesha Magid, Steve Scheer and Alex Cornwell in Jerusalem; Editing by Tom Perry and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump hailed progress in implementing his 20‑point Gaza peace plan — citing disarmament and phased withdrawal — but experts warn of limited buy‑in and unclear timelines (lemonde.fr).
  • On the ground, Israelis have widened control: the ‘yellow line’—meant to mark 53% under Israeli control—has shifted, with some estimates putting it at 60–65%, squeezing Gazans into ever smaller areas (aljazeera.com).
  • Recent Israeli actions—including airstrikes killing 18 people in a single day and displacement orders near the advancing line—have deepened despair among Gazans, who see little hope despite political rhetoric (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
Trump's Gaza peace plan calls for Hamas to disarm and proposes Israel withdraw from Gaza in phases, aiming to end ongoing conflict.
How have conditions changed in Gaza since the latest ceasefire?
Conditions have worsened, with heavy Israeli strikes, expanded occupation, and increased displacement among Palestinians.
What are some of the main complications in implementing the peace plan?
Israel insists on Hamas disarmament and tunnel destruction before troop withdrawal, while Hamas demands Israeli attacks stop first.
How are Gazan civilians responding to the current situation?
Many Gazans report shattered hopes, increased displacement, and worsening living conditions despite the announced peace plan.
What has been the international reaction to ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza?
The United Nations has reported forced displacement in several areas, while Israel has expressed security concerns about the disarmament process.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for KKR closes $19.2 billion infrastructure fund for North America, Europe

KKR closes $19.2 billion infrastructure fund for North America, Europe

Image for Exclusive-French broadcaster TF1 weighs sale of production arm Studio TF1, sources say

Exclusive-French broadcaster TF1 weighs sale of production arm Studio TF1, sources say

Image for Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps

Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps

Image for UBS fined $125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations

UBS fined $125 million by US regulators for money laundering violations

Image for Romania blasts rocks to reroute Danube water to reactor, Hungary gets reprieve

Romania blasts rocks to reroute Danube water to reactor, Hungary gets reprieve

Image for Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM

Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Greek firefighters battle wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Image for Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump
Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump
Image for UK man jailed for claiming late mother's benefits while keeping her body in freezer
UK man jailed for claiming late mother's benefits while keeping her body in freezer
Image for Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers
Reform UK proposes military-led operation to stop asylum seekers
Image for Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin says he is now outside Russia
Anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin says he is now outside Russia
Image for EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters
EU must do more to strengthen borders, von der Leyen tells Spanish PM in letter seen by Reuters
Image for Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack
Russia says four people killed at holiday resort, including a child, in Ukrainian drone attack
Image for Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service
Ukraine's top negotiator Umerov to head foreign intelligence service
Image for Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Greek crews fight wildfire northwest of Athens for fourth day
Image for UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
UK standards watchdog investigating Reform UK deputy leader Tice
Image for Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert
Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert
Image for Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes
Russia steps up protection of Black Sea cargo ships, develops alternative routes
View All Headlines Posts