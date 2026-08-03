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Morocco says Spain should have foreseen migration impact of court ruling - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morocco says Spain should have foreseen migration impact of court ruling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Morocco Criticizes Spain Over Mass Migration After Ceuta Court Ruling

Morocco and Spain Clash Over Migration Policy Following Ceuta Incident

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Background of the Ceuta Migration Crisis

RABAT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities should have anticipated the consequences of a court ruling that weakened a key deterrent against illegal migration and contributed to last week's mass crossings into the enclave of Ceuta in northern Morocco, a senior Moroccan official said on Monday.

Migrant Numbers and Human Impact

Spain estimates that about 69,500 migrants have returned from Ceuta to Morocco since last week's crossing, while Moroccan authorities say about 40,000 people entered the enclave.

The death toll stands at 72 on the Spanish side of the border and 11 on the Moroccan side.

Political Reactions and Accusations

Ceuta Regional President Juan Jesus Vivas accused Rabat of having "encouraged and permitted" the influx, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned against any attempt to use irregular migration to pressure an EU member state.

Analysis of the Spanish Court Ruling

The local authorities in Ceuta should have anticipated the consequences of a ruling that deactivated illegal migration deterrence, the senior government official told reporters in a first briefing since the crisis unfolded.

Details of the July 8 Ruling

The Spanish ruling on July 8 limited the immediate return of migrants who reach the Spanish enclaves by sea. Morocco had not relaxed border controls or reduced security deployments before the mass crossing on Thursday, he said. Morocco's migration-control approach rests on prevention through the deployment of around 24,000 security personnel along its northern coast and deterrence through rapid readmissions for migrants who enter Spanish territory illegally. The July ruling was quickly used by trafficking networks, he said. "The message became just cross and you will be protected," he said. "Europe asks us to stop migrants from crossing, but on the other side they roll the red carpet when they cross!" Rabat stopped 79,000 attempted crossings in 2024 and 74,000 last year, according to official figures.

Impact on Trafficking Networks

He described Moroccan-Spanish cooperation on border control as "exemplary" until the ruling disrupted years of consistency. "It is up to Spain to find a solution to restore deterrence," he said.

Morocco's Stance on Migration Policy

"Morocco will never be complicit in a purely security-based approach to migration," he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • A Spanish Supreme Court ruling on July 8 prohibits summary expulsions of migrants arriving by sea, disrupting established deterrence and enabling trafficking networks to exploit a legal loophole (elpais.com).
  • Moroccan authorities argue Spain should have anticipated the migration surge following the ruling, as human-smuggling networks acted quickly and effectively (lemonde.fr).
  • The latest Ceuta crossings resulted in massive movements and deaths: Spain reports about 69,500 migrants returned, Morocco says ~40,000 entered Ceuta, with at least 72 deaths on the Spanish side and 11 on the Moroccan side (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the recent mass migration into Ceuta?
A Spanish court ruling that limited immediate returns of migrants weakened a key deterrent and contributed to the mass crossings into the enclave of Ceuta.
How many migrants crossed into Ceuta during the recent surge?
Spanish authorities estimate about 69,500 migrants returned to Morocco, while Moroccan authorities say around 40,000 people entered Ceuta.
What measures did Morocco have in place to deter illegal migration?
Morocco deployed about 24,000 security personnel along its northern coast and relied on rapid readmissions to deter illegal migration.
Did Morocco relax its border controls before the mass crossing?
Moroccan officials stated that they had not relaxed border controls or reduced security deployments prior to the crossing.
What impact did trafficking networks have after the Spanish ruling?
Trafficking networks quickly exploited the ruling, sending the message that crossing into Spanish territory would offer protection.

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