Trump Says US-Iran Talks Ongoing, Last Chance for Tehran's Nuclear Deal

US-Iran Negotiations and Nuclear Deal Prospects

Trump Confirms Ongoing Talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran "are going on right now", adding that the negotiations represented the last chance for Tehran to sign a good deal.

Conflicting Statements from Iran and the US

Iran Denies Negotiations

Earlier on Monday, after Iran said there were no talks under way, Trump slammed what he called Iran's "unbelievably duplicitous" leadership.

Trump's Response to Iran's Denial

"They are going on right now," Trump told reporters when asked about the status of the negotiations, saying the two sides were talking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar among others.

Implications for Tehran

Last Chance Warning

Potential Outcomes for the Nuclear Deal

"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," he said, referring to Iran.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Michelle Nichols)