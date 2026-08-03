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Trump says Iran talks are going on 'right now', Tehran has one last chance - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Iran talks are going on 'right now', Tehran has one last chance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Politics International Relations

Trump Says US-Iran Talks Ongoing, Last Chance for Tehran's Nuclear Deal

US-Iran Negotiations and Nuclear Deal Prospects

Trump Confirms Ongoing Talks

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran "are going on right now", adding that the negotiations represented the last chance for Tehran to sign a good deal.

Conflicting Statements from Iran and the US

Iran Denies Negotiations

Earlier on Monday, after Iran said there were no talks under way, Trump slammed what he called Iran's "unbelievably duplicitous" leadership.

Trump's Response to Iran's Denial

"They are going on right now," Trump told reporters when asked about the status of the negotiations, saying the two sides were talking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar among others.

Implications for Tehran

Last Chance Warning

Potential Outcomes for the Nuclear Deal

"This is a last chance for them to sign a good document," he said, referring to Iran.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump claims negotiations are underway at Iran’s request alongside regional actors, framing it as a final opportunity for a deal (apnews.com)
  • Iran’s foreign ministry denies any talks in progress, calling Trump’s statements misleading (apnews.com)
  • The backdrop includes a fragile interim ceasefire and 60‑day negotiation window that could lapse by mid‑August, with both sides under pressure for a lasting accord (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Are US-Iran nuclear talks currently happening?
Yes, President Trump stated that negotiations with Iran are going on right now.
What did Trump say about Iran's leadership?
Trump called Iran's leadership 'unbelievably duplicitous' during the discussion on negotiations.
Who requested the talks between the US and Iran?
Trump claimed the talks were requested by Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.
What did Trump mean by 'last chance' for Iran?
He said it was Iran's last chance to sign a good deal regarding their nuclear program.
Did Iran confirm the ongoing negotiations?
Earlier, Iran had said there were no talks under way, contradicting Trump's statement.

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