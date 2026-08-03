Greek Firefighters Battle Fourth Day of Wildfire Northwest of Athens

Ongoing Wildfire Crisis and Emergency Response

By Louisa Gouliamaki, Vania Turner and Angelos Tsatsis

Firefighting Efforts and Impact on Communities

PSATHA, Greece, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Greek firefighters battled a wildfire northwest of Athens for a fourth day on Monday after strong and erratic winds helped it devastate homes, pine forests and thousands of hectares of farmland, forcing emergency evacuations by land and sea.

Helicopter Crash and Firefighter Casualties

Two crew on a firefighting helicopter crashed and died on Sunday near the seaside community of Psatha, about 40 km (25 miles) from Athens, after a mid-air brush with a second helicopter, whose two crew survived.

Scale of Firefighting Operations

More than 400 firefighters and 21 aircraft were deployed near the communities of Kandili and Agia Skepi on Monday as plumes of thick black smoke and red flames engulfed lush pine forests. Heavy machinery was being used to carve fire breaks to prevent the wildfire reaching homes, a Greek fire brigade official said. Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after a period of record-breaking heatwaves and little rain — conditions that scientists say have been exacerbated by a fast-changing climate. France and Spain have been particularly hard hit, although huge blazes there abated over the weekend, providing some respite.

Causes and Challenges of the Wildfire

Faulty Power Lines and Previous Incidents

FAULTY POWER LINES

Greece's fire season had been relatively mild by local standards. Then, last week, three firefighters were killed in two separate incidents in Crete and on the Peloponnese on July 29.

Investigation into Helicopter Crash

Authorities are trying to ascertain the cause of the mid-air helicopter crash, which occurred at low altitude.

"The only thing we can say at this stage is that the formation of the two helicopters was not appropriate," said Faidon Karaiosifidis, an aviation accident investigator. "Their vertical and horizontal separation, as well as the descent rate, were inadequate."

Local Concerns and Fire Breaks

The area near Psatha has experienced wildfires before. Locals have complained that, while vegetation has been cleared around houses, more needs to be done to build and maintain fire breaks in the forests.

Weather Conditions and Firefighting Difficulties

Deputy Climate Crisis Minister Kostas Katsafados told public broadcaster ERT that strong and erratic winds over the past few days had prevented water bombers drawing up seawater, leaving ground forces battling the blazes on their own.

Fire Service Strain and Staffing Issues

Days of operations have overstretched a thinly-staffed and ageing fire service, the legacy of a hiring freeze during Greece's 2009-2018 debt crisis, said Nikos Lavranos, head of the Federation of Unions of Fire Service Employees.

"A firefighter who is useful to fellow citizens and society is a rested firefighter, not an exhausted one," he said.

Preliminary Investigation and Arrests

Preliminary investigation suggests that a fire that broke out in the nearby area of Boeotia last week and travelled 25 km (15 miles) was caused by sparks from vibrating conductors on a private power line transmitting electricity from wind turbines, the fire brigade said.

An electrical engineer and a contractor have been arrested and are been investigated for arson.

Faulty power lines have been the leading cause of major wildfires in Greece in recent years, ahead of arson and negligence.

(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Susan Fenton and Kevin Liffey)