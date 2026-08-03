Denmark Starts 11-Month Military Conscription to Strengthen Defence

Denmark's Extended Conscription and Defence Initiatives

Introduction of the New Conscription Policy

OKSBOL, Denmark, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Around 1,600 Danish military recruits on Monday began the country's new extended conscription, embarking on an 11-month service period as Denmark accelerates its defence build-up driven by Arctic security pressures and the war in Ukraine.

Inclusion of Women and Service Time Extension

Denmark said in 2024 it would extend conscription to include women for the first time and increase standard service time to 11 months from four, while the number of conscripts is set to increase to 7,500 annually by 2033 from 5,000.

Deployment and Strategic Importance

Conscripts to Serve in Greenland

The new intake arrives as Denmark prepares to deploy conscripts to Greenland for the first time later this month, with a company of more than 100 soldiers set to serve for one month taking over operational tasks from professional troops.

Political Significance of Greenland Deployment

The deployment carries added political weight as U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly sought to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory, citing national security, a demand firmly rejected by the governments of Greenland and Denmark.

Commitment to NATO and National Defence

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at last month's NATO summit in Ankara said her nation was ready to defend every inch of territory in the military alliance, "including our own".

Recruits' Experience and Training

Conscripts' Perspective

Silas Nohr, a 19-year-old first-day conscript from the town of Varde in western Denmark, said he welcomed the longer service period.

"Now we have 11 months, and I feel like you can really get into it, really experience it and get a lot deeper into the military," he said.

Structure of Training and New Tracks

The new recruits face five months of basic training followed by six months of operational service. The Danish Armed Forces are also introducing new conscription tracks, including a drone platoon at the Special Operations Command.

Conscription System in Denmark and the Nordic Region

Ballot System and Volunteerism

The Nordic country's programme operates as a ballot system for all healthy young adults who turn 18, but has for many years consisted almost entirely of volunteers, with the lottery used only to fill remaining quotas.

Comparison with Other Nordic and Baltic Countries

Nordic neighbours Sweden, Finland and Norway also have a conscription-based military service, as does the Baltic region of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

(Reporting by Tom Little and Soren Jeppesen, editing by Terje Solsvik)