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Former Ukrainian top commander sees no prospect of Kyiv joining NATO - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former Ukrainian top commander sees no prospect of Kyiv joining NATO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Geopolitics Ukraine NATO Europe Defense

Ukraine’s Ex-Military Chief: No Prospect for Kyiv’s NATO Membership Any Time Soon

Analysis of Ukraine’s NATO Membership Prospects

Statements from Valery Zaluzhnyi

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's former top military commander, now ambassador to Britain, was quoted as saying on Monday that there was no prospect of the country joining NATO, an aspiration entrenched in the constitution.

Valery Zaluzhnyi, quoted by media outlet Evropeiska Pravda, told a meeting of Ukrainian ambassadors that Ukraine in no way met the military standards needed to join the alliance.

Experience with NATO Standards

"I know NATO really well. For about 12 years, I personally worked on making sure we met NATO standards, and every year I heard tales about how we would join NATO any day now," Evropeiska Pravda quoted him as telling the meeting.

"Unfortunately, we will never actually join."

Challenges Facing Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Zaluzhnyi said it was "impossible with the level of development that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have … to join an organisation guided by World War II doctrines".

Ukraine needed the technology "already in use in NATO member-states, including anti-missile defence, space capabilities etc", he was quoted as saying.

Constitutional Aspirations and Political Realities

Ukraine has enshrined in its constitution a strategic goal of membership of NATO and the European Union. It has, however, acknowledged that currently it would not be welcomed ‌into NATO by all its members.

Leadership Changes and Public Opinion

Zaluzhnyi was dismissed as Ukraine's top commander last year over differences with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on conducting the war with Russia, now well into its fifth year. 

Opinion surveys on voter trust put him roughly on a par with Zelenskiy and with former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, sacked as defence minister last month. Zaluzhnyi's successor as top commander was also dismissed last month.

International Response

Russia has rejected out of hand any notion of Ukrainian membership of NATO.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Zaluzhnyi doubts Ukraine meets NATO’s standards—highlighting needs in anti‑missile defense, space tech, and modernisation.
  • Ukraine’s constitution enshrines NATO membership, yet Zaluzhnyi and even Kyiv acknowledge unanimity among NATO members is lacking.
  • Public trust in Zaluzhnyi remains exceptionally high—surveys show significantly higher trust in him (up to 73%) compared to President Zelenskiy (~61%).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Valery Zaluzhnyi believe Ukraine cannot join NATO?
He states Ukraine does not meet NATO's military standards and lacks necessary technology, making joining currently impossible.
What is Ukraine’s official stance on NATO membership?
Ukraine has enshrined NATO membership as a strategic goal in its constitution, but acknowledges it is not currently welcomed by all NATO members.
What was the main criticism Zaluzhnyi had about Ukraine joining NATO?
He said it was impossible for Ukraine’s armed forces to join a NATO guided by outdated doctrines and without advanced technologies.
What led to Valery Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal as Ukraine’s top commander?
He was dismissed over differences with President Zelenskiy on conducting the ongoing war with Russia.

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