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Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two Irish lessors seek deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to India's SpiceJet, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 13, 2026

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SpiceJet Faces Deregistration of Four Boeing 737 MAX Jets by Irish Lessors

Irish Lessors Seek Deregistration of SpiceJet Aircraft

Background of the Deregistration Request

July 13 (Reuters) - Two Irish lessors have sought the deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft leased to Indian airline SpiceJet, according to a document released by the Indian aviation regulator on Monday.

SpiceJet's Response

SpiceJet did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Abhijith G in Delhi, Writing by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • Irish lessors move to deregister four 737 MAX aircraft leased to SpiceJet, per DGCA document released July 13, 2026 (aviation.direct)
  • This follows prior repossession efforts amid missed payments and legal disputes between SpiceJet and lessors (uk.investing.com)
  • SpiceJet is under financial strain—recent UK court ordered it to pay $8 million for unpaid engine rent—highlighting continued liquidity challenges (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which airline is involved in the deregistration request?
Indian airline SpiceJet is the airline involved in the deregistration request.
How many Boeing 737 MAX jets are affected?
Four Boeing 737 MAX jets leased to SpiceJet are affected.
Who requested the deregistration of SpiceJet’s aircraft?
Two Irish lessors have requested the deregistration of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Which authority released the deregistration document?
The Indian aviation regulator released the deregistration document.
Has SpiceJet responded to the deregistration request?
SpiceJet did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

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