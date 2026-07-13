SpiceJet Faces Deregistration of Four Boeing 737 MAX Jets by Irish Lessors
Irish Lessors Seek Deregistration of SpiceJet Aircraft
Background of the Deregistration Request
July 13 (Reuters) - Two Irish lessors have sought the deregistration of four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft leased to Indian airline SpiceJet, according to a document released by the Indian aviation regulator on Monday.
SpiceJet's Response
SpiceJet did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Reporting and Attribution
(Reporting by Abhijith G in Delhi, Writing by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru)