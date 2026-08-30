Kyiv Region Strike Death Toll Climbs to 38 After Russian Attack, Search Ongoing

Details and Aftermath of the Russian Strike in Kyiv Region

Rising Death Toll and Ongoing Search Efforts

KYIV, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The death toll from a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Kyiv region has risen to 38 and the search continues for four people who are still missing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

Intensity and Impact of the Attack

Deadliest Strike in Kyiv Area This Year

The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year took place late on Friday as Moscow launched an intense campaign of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which has continued over the weekend.

Targeted Military Facility

Friday's blast hit a military facility that held artillery shells, mines, drones and other ammunition.

Response and Ongoing Operations

Firefighting and Contamination Control

Zelenskiy said on Telegram that first responders had managed to extinguish most of the fires. However, the scale of contamination in the area was significant, and this work would continue for as long as necessary.

Visual Evidence from the Scene

The president released video footage showing firefighting teams battling blazes and removing debris from destroyed buildings.

Escalation of Russian Attacks

Recent Surge in Strikes

In its intensified attacks on the country, Russia over the last week launched nearly 2,000 strike drones, more than 1,600 aerial bombs, and 31 missiles, including North Korean ballistic missiles, Zelenskiy said.

Ukrainian Response

Commitment to Justice

"We are seeking just responses to every Russian strike and crime. They will certainly come," he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Barbara Lewis)