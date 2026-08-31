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Russian grain exports shift to Baltic as Black Sea trade disrupted - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian grain exports shift to Baltic as Black Sea trade disrupted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Russian Grain Exporters Turn to Baltic Ports Amid Black Sea Disruptions

By Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov

Russian Grain Exporters Shift Routes Due to Black Sea Instability

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Russian grain exporters are rerouting shipments to the Baltic Sea, including ports in the Baltic states, after Ukrainian drone attacks in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov forced them to seek alternative routes, traders and analysts told Reuters on Monday.

Russia and Ukraine have been pounding each other's export terminals and grain-carrying vessels in the Black Sea, creating the biggest disruption to Black Sea trade since the conflict in Ukraine began more than four years ago.

Impact on Russian Grain Export Volumes

Russia exported 46.3 million metric tons of grain via ports in the Azov and the Black Sea in the last exporting season - July 2025 to June 2026 - accounting for 90% of total Russian seaborne grain exports, industry data shows. Russian Baltic ports shipped only about 1 million tons.

Increasing Shipments to Baltic Ports

According to an industry source, who asked for anonymity, requests for grain shipments by rail to Russia's Baltic ports for this season hit 5 million tons by August 18 - mainly for delivery in August and September - compared to 6 million tons for the Black Sea ports of Novorossiysk and Tuapse.

Russian exporters are also increasingly looking to ports in the Baltic states, mainly in Latvia, an EU and NATO member, analysts and traders said, with shipments expected to spike next month.

Trends in Shipments Through the Baltic States

Despite strained relations between Russia and its Baltic neighbours, Russian grain shipments through the Baltic countries have continued, although they fell to about 1 million tons in the last season from 2.5 million tons two years ago, according to analysts.

"The Baltic region, the northwest, is the main resource now," said Andrey Sizov, head of Sovecon consultancy. "In September, I think, we will see a sharp increase in shipments through the Baltic states and through Russian Baltic ports."

Capacity Constraints at Russian Baltic Ports

Limitations and Potential of Baltic Infrastructure

RUSSIA'S BALTIC PORTS HAVE LESS CAPACITY

Arkady Zlochevsky, head of the Russian Grain Union, a lobby group for farmers, estimated that Russian exports through the Baltic states could reach between 5 and 6 million tons this season or even 10 million tons if Estonian ports also become available.

Sizov at Sovecon estimates potential exports through Baltic state ports at between 200,000 and 400,000 tons per month, or double his estimate for the Russian Baltic terminals.

Combined grain-handling capacity across the three Baltic states exceeds 18 million tons annually, but these facilities also handle grain from other origins in Europe.

Development of Russian Baltic Port Infrastructure

The Baltic states were once key export gateways for Russian oil and fertilizers but, as relations deteriorated Russia sought to develop its own shipping infrastructure.

When Russia became a major player in the global agriculture trade and the world's largest wheat exporter, it built grain terminals at Vysotsk and Ust-Luga ports. Grain can also be shipped via the ports of St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

Russian ports in the Baltic Sea have a total estimated capacity of up to 7 million tons of grain a year.

Challenges in Replacing Black Sea Export Routes

Despite their expansion, capacity is not enough to fully replace the Azov and Black Sea ports. Zlochevsky at the Russian Grain Union estimates that, at best, all other Russian ports combined as well as land transport could handle only about half of shipments that would normally go through Azov and Black Sea ports.

(Reporting by Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone strikes have severely disrupted Russian grain shipments via Black Sea and Sea of Azov, prompting rerouting to Baltic Sea and Baltic-state ports, via rail and deep‑sea routes (apnews.com)
  • In the July 2025–June 2026 season, roughly 90% of Russia’s seaborne grain exports—46.3 million t—used Azov/Black Sea ports; Baltic ports handled only about 1 million t; but by August 18 requests for rail‑shipped grain to Baltic ports hit 5 million t for August–September delivery (bairdmaritime.com)
  • Baltic‑state ports (notably in Latvia) are seeing rising interest; their combined capacity exceeds 18 million t annually, versus Russian Baltic ports’ ~7 million t capacity, but still fall short of fully replacing Black Sea routes (ifchorgalbraiths.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russian grain exports shifting to Baltic Sea ports?
Russian grain exporters are rerouting shipments to Baltic ports due to Ukrainian drone attacks and disruptions in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
How much grain was exported via Black Sea ports last season?
Russia exported 46.3 million metric tons of grain via Azov and Black Sea ports last exporting season, accounting for 90% of seaborne grain exports.
What is the capacity of Russian Baltic Sea ports?
Russian Baltic Sea ports have a combined grain-handling capacity of up to 7 million tons per year, which is not enough to fully replace the output of Black Sea ports.
Are Russian exporters using Baltic state ports for grain?
Yes, Russian exporters are increasingly using ports in Baltic states, mainly Latvia, despite strained relations, with shipments expected to spike next month.
Can Baltic and other Russian ports fully replace Black Sea grain capacity?
No, experts estimate that all other Russian ports and land transport combined can handle only about half the shipments normally routed through Azov and Black Sea ports.

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