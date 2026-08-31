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Finance

Switzerland presses ahead with transparency register after Liechtenstein hack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Switzerland to Launch Corporate Transparency Registry Amid Cybersecurity Concerns

Switzerland Moves Forward with Transparency Registry Despite Cybersecurity Risks

By Emma Farge

Background: Recent Cyber Attack in Liechtenstein

GENEVA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland said on Monday it will go ahead with plans to publish a corporate transparency registry in October, despite calls from an industry group to reconsider based on fears of a cyber attack like one in neighbouring Liechtenstein last month.

Hackers illegally accessed and ​copied data from Liechtenstein's register of beneficial owners during the night of July 29-30, ‌compromising information relating to about 31,000 companies, foundations and trusts, the principality's government said earlier this month.

Industry Concerns Over Cybersecurity

"Should an incident similar to the one in Liechtenstein occur in Switzerland, it would cause immeasurable reputational damage to the Swiss financial and business centre, quite apart from the serious legal consequences that would follow," the Swiss Association of Wealth Managers said in a letter to the Swiss Justice Ministry dated August 24.

Such a register would create an "extremely attractive target for cybercriminals", according to the letter seen by Reuters that also called for stricter access.

Government Response and Planned Safeguards

Commitment to October Launch

However, the government said on Monday that it would proceed with the October 1 start date mandated by a new federal law and that it had foreseen various measures to ensure the "highest possible level of protection".

Purpose and Legislative Context

Strengthening Financial Crime Prevention

Switzerland, a major wealth management hub, has previously said that a central register is needed to strengthen the prevention and prosecution of financial crime and to preserve its reputation as a financial centre.

Money Laundering Regulations

Swiss lawmakers already watered down new money laundering curbs over competitiveness concerns.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Switzerland will launch its federal transparency register as planned on October 1 2026, under new laws to bolster anti‑money laundering, even after industry concerns over cyber risks, referencing the recent Liechtenstein hack.
  • Liechtenstein suffered a cyberattack on July 29–30, 2026, where hackers exfiltrated data on approximately 31,000 companies, foundations and trusts, triggering comprehensive security overhauls.
  • Swiss authorities underscore that extensive pilot testing has been underway since June, with infrastructure, EasyGov platform readiness and legal frameworks aligned to ensure maximal protection and regulatory compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Switzerland’s corporate transparency registry?
Switzerland’s corporate transparency registry is a government initiative to publish a register of beneficial company owners, aimed at preventing and prosecuting financial crime.
Why are there concerns about the new registry’s launch?
There are concerns due to a recent hack in Liechtenstein where hackers accessed sensitive data, raising fears about cybersecurity and reputational risks for Switzerland.
When will Switzerland’s registry go live?
Switzerland's corporate transparency registry is scheduled to launch on October 1.
What steps has Switzerland taken to protect the registry?
The Swiss government stated that various measures have been implemented to ensure the highest possible level of protection for the registry.
Why is a transparency register important for Switzerland?
A transparency register helps strengthen the prevention and prosecution of financial crimes and preserves Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial centre.

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