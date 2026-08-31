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Finance

Europe expands AI computing network with €390 million order from France's Bull

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Europe Expands AI Supercomputing Network with €390 Million Bull Order

Europe's Strategic Investment in AI Supercomputing

By Leo Marchandon

Major Contract Awarded to Bull

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Europe is expanding its network of publicly funded AI supercomputers with a €387.8 million ($449.4 million) system from French state-owned Bull, as part of a push to close a computing deficit with the U.S. and China.

This is Bull's largest contract ever, the company told Reuters on Monday, just months after the French state carved the business out of debt-laden Atos for up to €404 million.

EuroHPC's LUMI-AI Initiative

LUMI-AI: The Sixth Machine Under AI Factories Programme

The European Union's supercomputing body EuroHPC selected Bull to build LUMI-AI, the sixth machine ordered under its AI Factories programme. The system is a new supercomputer to be installed alongside the existing LUMI machine at Finland's supercomputing centre. It is expected to come online in the second half of 2027.

Funding and Consortium Details

Funding is split equally between EuroHPC and the LUMI AI Factory consortium, consisting of Finland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Norway and Poland.

Expansion of EuroHPC's Supercomputing Network

Infrastructure and Budget

The order adds to a network EuroHPC has spent years building. The joint undertaking, backed by a budget of €8.2 billion for 2021-2027, has procured an infrastructure network of 19 AI factory centres, built around 12 supercomputers including Germany's Jupiter, and is now moving to secure up to seven additional sites.

Technical Specifications and Partners

Bull will build the system to run AI training and inference at large scale, alongside heavy-duty scientific simulations. Computing power will be supplied by AMD chips, the main competitor to Nvidia, with storage by IBM and networking by Nokia.

Current Use Cases and European AI Ambitions

AI Model Training on European Supercomputers

European supercomputers' AI capabilities are already being put to test. OVHcloud, the continent's largest cloud player, previously told Reuters it had completed initial training of a foundation model on Jupiter, while Domyn, the Italian startup leading the Commission-backed EUROPA consortium, has secured access to EuroHPC systems to train its own AI model with a target of 400 billion parameters.

Emerging European AI Contenders

Neither company has revealed a model or specs yet, even as they attempt to build themselves up as European frontier contenders alongside Paris-based Mistral.

($1 = 0.8630 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The €387.8 million LUMI‑AI supercomputer is Bull’s biggest-ever contract, recently carved out from Atos for around €404 million (cyfronet.pl).
  • LUMI‑AI is the sixth machine in EuroHPC’s AI Factories programme, funded 50/50 by EuroHPC and the consortium of Finland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Norway and Poland; it will be co‑located with the existing LUMI in Kajaani, Finland, and is due online in the second half of 2027 (cyfronet.pl).
  • EuroHPC JU operates with an €8.2 billion budget for 2021‑2027 and has mobilised around €2.6 billion for AI Factories and Antennas, building a federated supercomputing network including Jupiter exascale and now adding LUMI‑AI among others (eurohpc-ju.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the AI supercomputer contract awarded to Bull?
Bull received a €387.8 million contract to build a new AI supercomputer for Europe.
What is the purpose of the new LUMI-AI supercomputer?
The LUMI-AI supercomputer will support large-scale AI training, inference, and scientific simulations.
Who is funding the new AI supercomputer?
Funding is split between EuroHPC and the LUMI AI Factory consortium, which includes Finland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, and Poland.
When will the new AI supercomputer become operational?
The new LUMI-AI supercomputer is expected to come online in the second half of 2027.
Which companies are providing technology for the new supercomputer?
AMD will supply chips, IBM will provide storage solutions, and Nokia will handle networking.

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