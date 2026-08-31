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Iceland to seek new security partnerships after voters reject EU accession talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Iceland to Pursue New Security Partnerships After EU Accession Vote Rejection

Iceland's Security Strategy Following EU Membership Talks Rejection

By Johan Ahlander

Referendum Outcome and Political Reactions

REYKJAVIK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Iceland needs to find new ways to strengthen its security after voters rejected restarting accession talks with the EU, the country's foreign minister told Reuters on Monday, including by seeking bilateral cooperation and deepening ties with the bloc.

The comments came after Icelanders on Saturday voted to reject a government push to reopen EU membership talks. 

International Influences on Iceland's Security Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said he wants to acquire neighbouring Greenland and has cast doubt on Washington's commitment to NATO, has sharpened the security debate in Iceland in recent months.

Government Perspective on Geopolitical Realities

"We didn't vote away the geopolitical situation, it's still there and we will have to find other ways to increase our security," Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir told Reuters in parliament after meeting the foreign affairs committee. 

In rejecting EU membership talks voters brushed aside government warnings that EU membership could bolster its security.

Future Security Partnerships and Cooperation

"The EU is still a very important partner for Iceland, and we need to strengthen our cooperation further. We will look at bilateral agreements, we already have such agreements with Finland and Norway," she said, also mentioning Japan and Canada as important partners.

Iceland's Current Defense Arrangements

Iceland, an Arctic island of 400,000 people, is a NATO member but has no standing army of its own. Its defence is based on a bilateral defence agreement with the United States from 1951 and NATO membership.

Details of the Referendum and EEA Relationship

In Saturday's referendum, 52.8% of ballots cast were against the government's proposal to hold negotiations with Brussels, 47.2% were in favour, with 82.5% of eligible voters taking part.

Iceland has been part of the European Economic Area since 1994, an agreement with the EU that grants Iceland access to the EU's single market but without being a full member.

Strengthening EEA Cooperation

"We will have to strengthen cooperation within the EEA. A very positive outcome of the referendum is that all Icelandic parties are now united behind the EEA agreement," she said. 

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander in Reykjavik; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Iceland voted against restarting EU accession talks (52.8% “No”, 47.2% “Yes”; turnout ~82.5%) (aljazeera.com)
  • Foreign Minister Gunnarsdottir stressed security challenges remain and announced plans to deepen cooperation bilaterally (e.g., with Norway, Finland, Canada, Japan) and within the EEA (lemonde.fr)
  • Geopolitical shifts—Trump’s threats against Greenland, rising Russian Arctic activity, and uncertainty over U.S. NATO commitment—have intensified Iceland’s need for diversified security arrangements beyond the U.S. and NATO (aljazeera.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of Iceland's EU accession referendum?
In the referendum, 52.8% of voters rejected restarting EU accession talks, while 47.2% supported it.
How does Iceland plan to strengthen its security after the vote?
Iceland plans to seek new security partnerships through bilateral agreements and deeper cooperation with the EU and EEA.
Is Iceland a member of NATO?
Yes, Iceland is a NATO member but does not have a standing army. Its defense relies on agreements with NATO and the US.
What is the European Economic Area (EEA) agreement for Iceland?
The EEA agreement gives Iceland access to the EU single market without full EU membership.
Which countries does Iceland consider important partners besides the EU?
Iceland has bilateral agreements with Finland and Norway and mentions Japan and Canada as important partners.

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