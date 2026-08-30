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Oil jumps more than 2% after US attack on Iran's Larak island - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil jumps more than 2% after US attack on Iran's Larak island

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 30, 2026

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Oil Prices Climb Over 2% Following US Attack on Iran’s Larak Island

Market Reaction to US Strikes on Iran

Oil Price Surge After Military Action

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Monday, with Brent back above $90 a barrel, after U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first known American strikes on the Gulf nation since late July.

Brent and WTI Crude Futures Performance

Brent crude futures climbed $2.22, or 2.52%, to $90.32 a barrel by 2202 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.41 a barrel, up $2.01, or 2.41%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, thwarting a rocket–sea mine threat in the strategic Strait of Hormuz—the first strike since late July (marketscreener.com).
  • Oil prices jumped amid renewed geopolitical tensions: Brent crude rose about 2.5% to $90.32, and U.S. WTI gained around 2.4% to $85.41 (marketscreener.com).
  • The still-fragile Strait of Hormuz, through which about one‑fifth of global oil passes, remains a flashpoint; previous closures and threats have repeatedly sparked price spikes, as seen earlier in 2026 with Brent surpassing $120 when the strait was shut (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices jump more than 2%?
Oil prices surged after US forces struck Iranian launchers on Larak island in the Strait of Hormuz.
How much did Brent crude rise after the US attack?
Brent crude futures increased by $2.22, or 2.52%, reaching $90.32 a barrel.
Where is Larak Island located?
Larak Island is situated in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran.
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz to oil markets?
The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic chokepoint for global oil shipments, impacting prices during regional conflicts.

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