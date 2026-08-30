Oil Prices Climb Over 2% Following US Attack on Iran’s Larak Island
Market Reaction to US Strikes on Iran
Oil Price Surge After Military Action
SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than 2% on Monday, with Brent back above $90 a barrel, after U.S. forces struck two Iranian launchers on Iran's Larak island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, the first known American strikes on the Gulf nation since late July.
Brent and WTI Crude Futures Performance
Brent crude futures climbed $2.22, or 2.52%, to $90.32 a barrel by 2202 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.41 a barrel, up $2.01, or 2.41%.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Reese)