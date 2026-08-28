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Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Kimberly-Clark Requests EU Clearance for $40 Billion Kenvue Merger

Overview of the Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue Merger

Regulatory Approval Process

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark has asked EU regulators permission for its proposed $40 billion takeover of Tylenol maker Kenvue, documents on the EU Commission's website showed.

Timeline and Announcement

• Kimberly-Clark announced the takeover in November last year.

Expected Closing Date

• The deal was expected to close in the second half of 2026, it said at the time.

Financial Impact of the Merger

Cost Savings

• Kimberly-Clark forecast $2.1 billion in annual cost savings from the deal.

Revenue Projections

Kenvue Brand Portfolio

• The addition of Kenvue's vast portfolio of brands from Listerine mouth wash to skincare names like Aveeno and Neutrogena is expected to bring in annual revenues of roughly $32 billion for the combined company, it said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • Kimberly‑Clark officially filed for EU antitrust clearance on August 28, 2026, for its $40 billion Kenvue acquisition (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • The deal, announced November 2025, targets closing in the second half of 2026 and projects $2.1 billion in annual cost synergies plus ~$32 billion in combined revenues (investor.kimberly-clark.com)
  • Regulatory approval is advancing globally: shareholders have approved the merger, India’s CCI has cleared it, and New Zealand granted conditional approval with a divestiture; EU is now reviewing (sec.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kimberly-Clark seeking approval for from the EU?
Kimberly-Clark is seeking EU approval for its proposed $40 billion acquisition of Kenvue.
When was the Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue deal announced?
The takeover was announced in November last year.
What annual revenues are expected from the combined company?
Kimberly-Clark expects the combined company to generate about $32 billion in annual revenues.
When is the Kimberly-Clark Kenvue deal expected to close?
The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

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