Kimberly-Clark Requests EU Clearance for $40 Billion Kenvue Merger

Overview of the Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue Merger

Regulatory Approval Process

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark has asked EU regulators permission for its proposed $40 billion takeover of Tylenol maker Kenvue, documents on the EU Commission's website showed.

Timeline and Announcement

• Kimberly-Clark announced the takeover in November last year.

Expected Closing Date

• The deal was expected to close in the second half of 2026, it said at the time.

Financial Impact of the Merger

Cost Savings

• Kimberly-Clark forecast $2.1 billion in annual cost savings from the deal.

Revenue Projections

Kenvue Brand Portfolio

• The addition of Kenvue's vast portfolio of brands from Listerine mouth wash to skincare names like Aveeno and Neutrogena is expected to bring in annual revenues of roughly $32 billion for the combined company, it said.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)