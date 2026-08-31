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Italy's population to shrink by 4 million by 2050, stats agency says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's population to shrink by 4 million by 2050, stats agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Finance Economy Demographics Italy Welfare

Italy's Population Expected to Decline by 4 Million by 2050, Affecting Economy

ISTAT Demographic Projections and Economic Implications

Population Decline and Aging Trends

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's population will shrink by almost 4 million by 2050, undermining the sustainability of its economy and welfare system as the proportion of elderly people increases, national statistics bureau ISTAT warned on Monday.

In new demographic projections extending to 2080, ISTAT said Italy's resident population would fall to 55 million in 2050 from 58.9 million at the start of 2025, before dropping to 45.8 million by 2080.

Government Response and Birth Rate Challenges

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said when she took office in 2022 that boosting the birth rate would be a government priority, but her efforts have produced scant results.

Births have declined steadily since 2008 and fell last year to around 355,000, the lowest number since Italy's unification in 1861, while deaths have risen as the population ages.

Future Projections for Births and Deaths

ISTAT said annual births would now remain broadly stable until 2030, before falling to 335,000 by 2050.

Deaths were projected to rise from about 652,000 last year to a peak of 869,000 in 2058 as Italy's large post-war baby boom generation reaches old age.

Impact on Age Structure and Workforce

The share of Italians aged 65 or over is expected to jump to 34.5% in 2050 from 24.7% in 2025, while the proportion of people of working age, defined as 15 to 64 years old, will fall to 55.3% from 63.4%.

A shrinking pool of workers and a surging number of pensioners will pose "new challenges to the economic system and welfare," ISTAT noted.

Regional Differences in Demographic Decline

The demographic decline will be uneven across the country. Poorer southern Italy was forecast to suffer the steepest losses, with its population falling from 19.7 million in 2025 to 16.7 million in 2050, while central and northern regions will see a more modest decline.

(Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Italy’s population is projected to decline by ~3.9 million by 2050 (from 58.9 M to ~55 M), with further drop to ~45.8 M by 2080 — ISTAT median scenario (istat.it).
  • Annual births expected to hold around 355,000 until 2030, then fall to ~335,000 by 2050; deaths projected to rise from ~652,000 to a peak of ~869,000 in 2058 — aggravating natural population loss (istat.it).
  • Share of over‑65s to rise to ~34.5 % by 2050 (from ~24.7 % in 2025), while working‑age population (15–64) drops to ~55.3 % (from ~63.4 %) — intensifying pressure on welfare and labor markets (istat.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Italy's population expected to decrease by 2050?
Italy's population is projected to shrink by almost 4 million, falling to 55 million in 2050 from 58.9 million in 2025.
What factors are driving Italy's population decline?
A steady drop in the birth rate and an increase in deaths due to an ageing population are contributing to the decline.
How will Italy's ageing population impact the economy?
A larger elderly population and fewer working-age people will challenge the sustainability of Italy's economy and welfare system.
Which regions of Italy will be most affected by the demographic decline?
Southern Italy is expected to suffer the steepest population losses, while central and northern regions will see a more modest decline.
What actions has the Italian government taken to address the falling birth rate?
The government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has prioritized boosting the birth rate, though results have so far been limited.

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