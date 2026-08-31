Turkey Announces New Black Sea Grain Plan, Engages Russia and Ukraine in Talks

Turkey's Diplomatic Efforts for Black Sea Grain Passage

Turkey's Prepared Plan for Safe Grain Passage

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey has prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea and is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding it, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Reviving the U.N.-Brokered Grain Deal

Turkey has repeatedly expressed willingness to revive a U.N.-brokered deal that got grain out of Ukraine during wartime.

Statements from Turkish Officials

"We have prepared a plan and we are in contact with both sides regarding this plan," Fidan told a press conference in Istanbul. "If the necessary conditions emerge, we are working in particular to achieve another agreement similar to the grain deal."

The Black Sea Grain Initiative and Its Challenges

Turkey and the United Nations helped mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative which was agreed in July 2022 to allow the safe export of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, despite the war.

Russia's Withdrawal and Ongoing Obstacles

Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler and Tomasz Janowski)