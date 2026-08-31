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Turkey says it has Black Sea grain plan and is in contact with Russia, Ukraine - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey says it has Black Sea grain plan and is in contact with Russia, Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Turkey Announces New Black Sea Grain Plan, Engages Russia and Ukraine in Talks

Turkey's Diplomatic Efforts for Black Sea Grain Passage

Turkey's Prepared Plan for Safe Grain Passage

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey has prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain via the Black Sea and is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding it, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

Reviving the U.N.-Brokered Grain Deal

Turkey has repeatedly expressed willingness to revive a U.N.-brokered deal that got grain out of Ukraine during wartime.

Statements from Turkish Officials

"We have prepared a plan and we are in contact with both sides regarding this plan," Fidan told a press conference in Istanbul. "If the necessary conditions emerge, we are working in particular to achieve another agreement similar to the grain deal."

The Black Sea Grain Initiative and Its Challenges

Turkey and the United Nations helped mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative which was agreed in July 2022 to allow the safe export of nearly 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, despite the war.

Russia's Withdrawal and Ongoing Obstacles

Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports faced serious obstacles.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daren Butler and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey is proactively proposing a blueprint for secure Black Sea grain passage and is engaging Russia and Ukraine to explore a revival of the humanitarian corridor.
  • The original Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the U.N. in July 2022, enabled exports of nearly 33 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain via three ports before Russia’s withdrawal on July 17, 2023 disrupted the deal (esmis.nal.usda.gov).
  • Russia ended its participation on July 17, 2023, citing unmet demands such as reconnection of its agricultural bank to SWIFT, renewed fertilizer export arrangements and resumed ammonia pipeline operations (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Turkey's new plan regarding Black Sea grain exports?
Turkey has prepared a plan for the safe passage of grain through the Black Sea and is discussing it with both Russia and Ukraine.
Which countries is Turkey in contact with about the grain export plan?
Turkey is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the Black Sea grain export plan.
What was the Black Sea Grain Initiative?
The Black Sea Grain Initiative was a U.N.-brokered agreement in 2022 that enabled the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea despite ongoing conflict.
Why did Russia withdraw from the previous grain agreement?
Russia withdrew from the agreement, citing obstacles to its own food and fertiliser exports.
Is there hope for a new grain agreement similar to the previous deal?
Turkey is working to achieve another agreement similar to the previous Black Sea grain deal if the necessary conditions emerge.

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