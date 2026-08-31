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Taiwan says 'unpredictable' China strengthens air and sea control nearby - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Taiwan says 'unpredictable' China strengthens air and sea control nearby

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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Taiwan Reports China's Unpredictable Strengthening of Air and Sea Control Nearby

Escalating Tensions and Military Developments in the Taiwan Strait

By Ben Blanchard

Beijing's Assertive Actions Around Taiwan

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - An increasingly unpredictable Beijing is tightening its grip on the air and sea around Taiwan, Taipei said in an annual review of the Chinese threat that also said China was learning lessons from issues faced by the United States in waging war on Iran.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control, and sends its military into the waters and airspace around Taiwan on an almost daily basis.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future. The United States supplies Taiwan with weapons while maintaining a policy of ambiguity about whether it would fight to defend it.

Annual Report on China's Military Threat

In its annual report on China's military threat, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Taiwan's defence ministry said the regional security situation "continues to escalate", noting a "rising unpredictability" in China's decision-making due to an "unprecedented" purge of senior military officers.

China's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Lessons from Global Conflicts

The report said China was incorporating lessons learned from the wars in Ukraine and the Gulf into its training and exercises, notably learning about the effectiveness of swarms of cheap drones in the Ukraine-Russia war.

It also listed apparent U.S. problems revealed by the war against Iran, and said China was studying them.

U.S.-Israel-Iran Conflict Insights

"The U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict highlighted issues such as rapid ammunition consumption, strain on air-defence interception systems, industrial mobilisation, and the fragility of allied cooperation," it said.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched the war against Iran alongside Israel six months ago, initially promising a victory within weeks. Iran has targeted U.S. bases in the Middle East, forcing Washington to expend expensive air defence munitions, although the Trump administration says stocks remain adequate.

Direct Threats to Taiwan

On the direct threat to Taiwan, the report said China's exercises around the island in recent years have all centred on "joint blockade/control" of Taiwan's external sea lanes, while Beijing lacks the capability to mount an amphibious assault.

Chinese Military Exercises and Strategies

During these exercises, China employs military aircraft and ships as well as coast guard vessels to "shape favourable conditions for an invasion of Taiwan ... in order to cut off our external transportation routes and form an encirclement posture".

China, through its regular combat readiness patrols, missions far out at sea and other exercises is "strengthening its control" over the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait, the ministry said. 

Objectives of Chinese Military Maneuvers

"Its purpose is to achieve the destruction of command-and-control and our air defence capacity in the early stage of combat."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s military is expanding daily air and naval operations to assert joint blockade and command-and-control disruption near Taiwan, highlighting heightened regional unpredictability and intensified pressure. (investing.com)
  • The 2026 Han Kuang exercises show Taiwan bolstering resilience with anti‑blockade, counter‑drone and cyber‑disruption drills amid rising Chinese maritime normalization. (acleddata.com)
  • Taiwan’s defence report notes that Beijing is learning from U.S. strain during the Iran conflict—such as ammunition depletion and air‑defence stress—and applying these insights into its training and doctrine. (theweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Taiwan report increased air and sea control by China?
Taiwan's defense ministry cites China's unpredictable decision-making and regular military patrols in the region as efforts to tighten control over Taiwan's air and sea.
What lessons is China learning from recent global conflicts?
China is incorporating lessons from the Ukraine-Russia and U.S.-Iran wars, especially about drone warfare and rapid ammunition use.
How does Taiwan view Beijing's sovereignty claims?
Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, insisting that only its people can decide the island's future.
What are the main threats identified by Taiwan's defense report?
The main threats include 'joint blockade/control' exercises, regular patrols, and potential moves to cut off Taiwan's external transportation routes.
Does China have the capability for an amphibious assault on Taiwan?
According to the report, Beijing currently lacks the capability to mount an amphibious assault against Taiwan.

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