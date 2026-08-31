GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Decathlon set to buy 50% of Sport 2000 France to expand ski resort presence - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Decathlon set to buy 50% of Sport 2000 France to expand ski resort presence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Decathlon Set to Acquire 50% of Sport 2000 France, Targeting Ski Resort Expansion

Decathlon's Strategic Move into the French Ski Resort Market

By Helen Reid

Details of the Acquisition Agreement

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Decathlon has signed a letter of intent to buy 50% of Sport 2000 France, owned by sports retail group Céraclès Coopérative, in a deal that would expand its presence in French ski resorts, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Franchise Model and Market Entry

Ceracles' Sport 2000 stores would remain independently operated under a franchise model, but the deal would enable Decathlon to enter the ski rental market and make its products available in the retailer's network of stores in the French Alps and Pyrenees, said Jérémy Angelard, Decathlon's chief business officer for Europe.

Decathlon's Growth Strategy

"We have to continue to grow and to improve our footprint on products but also on services, because that's a huge part of the sports market that we are touching, but not at the speed that we want," Angelard said in an interview.

Decathlon's Market Position and Expansion Plans

Decathlon, which made €16.8 billion ($19.5 billion) in sales across 82 countries last year, has been growing its own brands and seeking to acquire specialist retailers as it aims to win a bigger share of the growing sports market.

Mountain Sports Significance

Mountain sports — including snowsports and hiking equipment — account for around 25% of Decathlon's business in France, but Decathlon only has five stores in the mountains while Sport 2000 has 190, said Angelard.

Access to Additional Retail Chains

Through the deal with Céraclès, Decathlon would also get access to the group's other retail chains Mondovélo, Espace Montagne, Ekosport-Rent, WAS We Are Select, S2 Sneakers Specialist, and Urban Soccer. Céraclès has 700 stores in total across France, including 400 Sport 2000 stores, whileDecathlon has 325 stores in the country.

Regulatory Process and Deal Size

Discussions are underway and the deal remains subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said. They did not disclose the size of the deal.

($1 = 0.8622 euros)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Decathlon expands into ski rental and service offerings via a 50% stake in Sport 2000 France—gaining access to 190 mountain-based Sport 2000 stores versus only five existing mountain shops of its own in France. (popcorn.sport2000.fr)
  • Céraclès Coopérative (formerly Sport 2000 group) has set growth targets: reaching 1,000 stores and achieving €1.3 billion in revenue by 2030, underscoring its strategic value in the deal. (ledauphine.com)
  • The move positions Decathlon to better compete in France’s specialized sports retail market, dominated by integrated players like Decathlon and Intersport; Sport 2000 ranks as a significant specialist network with strong mountain retail footprint. (content.knightfrank.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What deal has Decathlon signed with Sport 2000 France?
Decathlon has signed a letter of intent to buy a 50% stake in Sport 2000 France, aiming to expand its presence in French ski resorts.
How will this acquisition affect Decathlon’s market presence?
The deal will enable Decathlon to enter the ski rental market and increase its availability in ski resort areas through Sport 2000’s extensive network.
Will Sport 2000 stores become Decathlon stores?
No, Sport 2000 stores will remain independently operated under a franchise model even after the deal.
What additional retail chains will Decathlon have access to?
Through this deal, Decathlon will access Mondovélo, Espace Montagne, Ekosport-Rent, WAS We Are Select, S2 Sneakers Specialist, and Urban Soccer.
Is the acquisition finalized?
No, discussions are underway and the deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

China's Xi tells Putin that foundations of ties will be stronger

Image for Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis

Spanish PM blames Russia, Israel for disinformation in Ceuta migrant crisis

Image for German unions warn of massive opposition in turnaround dispute with Volkswagen

German unions warn of massive opposition in turnaround dispute with Volkswagen

Image for Danube queue for Ukrainian ports grows to 80 vessels, shipper says

Danube queue for Ukrainian ports grows to 80 vessels, shipper says

Image for Dollar slips ahead of US jobs data

Dollar slips ahead of US jobs data

Image for German state leader urges joint effort to solve Volkswagen crisis

German state leader urges joint effort to solve Volkswagen crisis

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
Image for Oil rises over 2% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Oil rises over 2% as US and Iran resume military attacks
Image for Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal
Kimberly-Clark seeks EU approval for $40 billion Kenvue deal
Image for Turkey says it has Black Sea grain plan and is in contact with Russia, Ukraine
Turkey says it has Black Sea grain plan and is in contact with Russia, Ukraine
Image for Switzerland presses ahead with transparency register after Liechtenstein hack
Switzerland presses ahead with transparency register after Liechtenstein hack
Image for Iceland to seek new security partnerships after voters reject EU accession talks
Iceland to seek new security partnerships after voters reject EU accession talks
Image for Taiwan says 'unpredictable' China strengthens air and sea control nearby
Taiwan says 'unpredictable' China strengthens air and sea control nearby
Image for EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning
EU aviation safety agency narrows Gulf airspace warning
Image for Iran still wants negotiated end to war, president says after exchanges of fire
Iran still wants negotiated end to war, president says after exchanges of fire
Image for Russian grain exports shift to Baltic as Black Sea trade disrupted
Russian grain exports shift to Baltic as Black Sea trade disrupted
Image for Italy's population to shrink by 4 million by 2050, stats agency says
Italy's population to shrink by 4 million by 2050, stats agency says
Image for Germany's OHB sees further IRIS² orders as Europe bolsters satellite network
Germany's OHB sees further IRIS² orders as Europe bolsters satellite network
View All Finance Posts