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German state leader urges joint effort to solve Volkswagen crisis - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German state leader urges joint effort to solve Volkswagen crisis

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 31, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 31, 2026

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German State Leader Urges Unified Action on Volkswagen's Job and Capacity Crisis

By Rachel More and Christina Amann

Volkswagen's Job Cuts and the Call for Collaborative Solutions

DRESDEN, Germany, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's workers, management and political leaders must work together to minimise the impact of job and capacity cuts at Europe's biggest automaker and boost its competitiveness, the state leader of Saxony said.

Political Pressure and Regional Impact

State premier Michael Kretschmer, a member of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU party, is under pressure to shield auto jobs in Saxony, a poorer part of Germany and stronghold for the far-right AfD.

Volkswagen is Saxony's largest private employer, employing some 10,000 people across three sites, with tens of thousands more jobs tied to the company through its supplier network.

Key Volkswagen Sites in Saxony

The sites include Volkswagen's all-electric car factory in Zwickau, which is one of four plants that senior management have said has no clear future beyond 2030.

Urgency for Unified Action

"We all need to work together on this," Kretschmer told Reuters. "It simply has to become better, easier, and more cost-effective to manufacture in Germany," he told Reuters.

Recent Talks and Unresolved Issues

TALKS DID NOT YIELD A SOLUTION

Kretschmer met Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume and Supervisory Board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch last week to discuss Zwickau's future, but said no specific solution was put forward.

"Our goal is to enable and maintain production in Germany and not to outsource it abroad," Kretschmer said.

He said a decision on Zwickau's future was needed in the coming months, to ease the impact on worker morale, boost productivity, and allow time for the transition to potential new models.

Challenges Facing Volkswagen in Germany

Among the problems, Kretschmer cited high energy prices in Germany.

He also criticised the European Union's plans to phase out combustion engines even though the bloc has softened a previous 2035 target.

Potential Solutions and Policy Considerations

The expansion of EU import tariffs to cover plug-in hybrids made in China could be part of a broader solution, Kretschmer said, but added that protectionism would not solve the core issue.

He also backed Volkswagen management's plans to simplify its structures and model portfolio.

Another possible solution would be to renegotiate Volkswagen's collective bargaining agreement to extend working hours from 35 to 40 hours a week, he said.

Union Response

Germany's biggest union IG Metall has made keeping a 35-hour week a core demand.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Christina Amann and Oliver Denzer; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Premier Kretschmer calls for collective action by Volkswagen, labor and policymakers to mitigate job cuts and preserve competitiveness in Germany.
  • The Zwickau plant—Saxony’s largest private employer and key EV facility—is without a clear plan beyond 2030 and faces uncertainty, putting tens of thousands of jobs at risk.
  • Broader Volkswagen restructuring includes potential closure of four German factories and up to 100,000 job cuts as part of cost-saving efforts; maintaining production in Germany remains a political and economic imperative.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Volkswagen crisis significant for Saxony?
Volkswagen is Saxony's largest private employer, with 10,000 direct jobs and many more in the supplier network, making its stability crucial for the region.
What solutions are suggested to address Volkswagen's challenges?
Proposed solutions include increasing manufacturing efficiency, possibly extending work hours, simplifying structures, and supporting the transition to new vehicle models.
What is the future of Volkswagen's Zwickau electric car factory?
The factory's future beyond 2030 is unclear, with discussions ongoing about how to maintain its production and employment.
How are energy costs affecting Volkswagen's operations in Germany?
High energy prices in Germany are cited as a challenge that impacts Volkswagen’s competitiveness and the feasibility of local manufacturing.

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